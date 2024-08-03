Kailyn Lowry Explains Why She Wanted to Change Her Child’s Name

“Teen Mom 2” alum Kailyn Lowry discussed wanting to give her eldest child, Isaac Rivera a different surname, as reported by Ashley Reality Roundup.

During the July 23 episode of her podcast, “Baby Mamas No Drama,” co-hosted by Isaac’s father, Jo Rivera’s wife, Vee Rivera, Lowry explained that a few of her children do not share her last name. She noted that her 10-year-old son, Lincoln, has his father Javi Marroquin’s surname.

“I don’t regret giving Lincoln [the last name] Marroquin because I was married to his dad [Javi]. Lincoln hasn’t really shown any aversions to it,” said Lowry on her podcast.

Lowry suggested, however, she disliked that Isaac had Rivera’s last name, as they were never married.

“Because Jo and I weren’t married, I wish that Isaac was a Lowry because we weren’t married. Why did Jo get to have the last name and I didn’t? Or, I wish it was hyphenated,” said Lowry on her podcast. “When I brought up [changing Isaac’s last name] to Jo a few years ago, Jo was like, ‘Absolutely not. Not happening, not changing it.’ Isaac has expressed to me over the years that he wishes that he had either both [of our last names] or my mom’s maiden name [Irwin]. But I think that stems from how I talked about me wanting to be an Irwin, which was my mom’s last name.”

Lowry explained that she wanted to change her last name to Irwin because she does not have a relationship with her father, Raymond Lowry. She stated that once she was legally about to do so, she had already become a public figure thanks to her appearances on “Teen Mom 2.”

“I was known as Lowry. So that’s just what it was. I begged my mom to change my last name,” said the 32-year-old.

Chris Lopez Was Unhappy About Creed’s Last Name, as Reported by Ashley’s Reality Round Up

During the “Baby Mamas No Drama” podcast episode, Lowry noted that she and her ex-boyfriend, Chris Lopez, have two children, Lux Lowry and Creed Lowry-Lopez. She explained why the brothers have different last names.

“If anyone is listening to this and [wondering] why is Lux a Lowry and Creed is a Lowry-Lopez, it’s because it was two different judges. At the time when I changed Lux’s last name to Lowry, the judge ordered that,” said the former MTV personality.

According to Ashley’s Reality Roundup, Chris Lopez stated he took issue with Lux’s last name in a 2023 Instagram Live.

“I ain’t gonna lie, Lux’s last name makes me cringe. It’s like a [expletive] shot to the heart when he says his last name. He’s the only one [of my kids] that doesn’t have my last name,” said Lopez in his social media upload. “So he be like, ‘Dad are you changing my last name?’ I definitely have plans to change it. Because he was born a Lopez. Originally he was born [with the last name] Lopez. We all know the truth; [Lowry changed it] out of spite. [Lowry] changed the name. That’s life.”

Kailyn Lowry Is Close to Jo Rivera’s Wife

In an April 2024 episode of her podcast, “Coffee Convos,” Lowry shared she has a strained relationship with Jo Rivera. She stated that they “have no communication whatsoever.” She clarified that she and her ex-boyfriend do occasionally text to speak about different aspects of Isaac’s life.

Even though she rarely speaks to Jo Rivera, Lowry has remained close to Vee Rivera. In the “Teen Mom 2 Reunion,” filmed in 2019, Lowry and Vee Rivera discussed their friendship. She noted that she and Vee Rivera initially had a contentious relationship. She stated, however, that her issues with Vee Rivera and her now-husband stemmed from immaturity.

“The ups and downs I had with Jo and Vee related to do with our immartury and our ages,” said Lowry.

Lowry also shared she was happy that Jo Rivera married Vee Rivera in 2018.

“I couldn’t wish for a better stepmom for Isaac,” said the mother of seven.