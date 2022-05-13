Kailyn Lowry’s Says Bully ‘Punched’ & ‘Smacked’ Isaac

“Teen Mom 2” alum Kailyn Lowry took names after her eldest son — 12-year-old Isaac — was “punched” and “smacked” by a classmate after a school dance.

Lowry found out about the situation via Isaac’s dad — Lowry’s ex-boyfriend, Jo Rivera — which occurred while she was on a work trip in Los Angeles.

“Someone punched him and smacked him,” Lowry told co-host Lindsie Chrisley on the “Morning Sex Sucks” episode of “Coffee Convos.” “So I was like this is not OK.”

Lowry didn’t send Isaac to class the next school day.

“I guess this happened at an after-school dance or whatever and so I told Isaac, I was like, you don’t have to — I’m not sending you to school on Monday — if you don’t want to go, like, you don’t have to go. I understand why you wouldn’t feel comfortable going,” she said. “So I didn’t make him go to school today. He’s not in school today.”

Lowry is the mother of four sons. She is the mother of 8-year-old Lincoln, whom she shares with ex-husband Javi Marroquin; and she is also the mother of 4-year-old Lux and 1-year-old Creed, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez.

Isaac Didn’t Fight Back

While one of the kids involved in the incident was suspended, Isaac didn’t get in trouble because he didn’t raise his hands.

“He said he didn’t fight back because he was afraid that the kid that hit him — there were four other kids with him — and he said if he hit back, he was afraid the other kids would jump him,” Lowry explained.

Although Lowry contacted the school, she was told there was nothing they could do about it. Lowry said she knew who was involved because her son told her their names.

“I emailed the school and I basically said that I wanted to have a meeting with the other parents and the email that I got back was that it’s not in their scope — or like in their practice, I guess — to get the parents together,” she said.

“This goes beyond bullying,” Lowry continued. “This is an actual physical altercation.”

Lowry encouraged her son to defend himself. “Next time, if there ever is a next time, you gotta fight back,” she said.

Because of the incident, Isaac was considering returning to martial arts. “I don’t really want to go to jujutsu but I feel like I have to,” Isaac said, per Lowry.

Lowry Is Leaving ‘Teen Mom 2’

After spending more than 10 years on “Teen Mom 2,” Lowry announced she was leaving the series.

She is the second mom to quit the franchise. Jenelle Evans was fired in 2019 and Chelsea Houska quit in November 2022.

Now it’s Lowry’s turn to move on.