Kailyn Lowry’s Unexpected Confession About Javi Marroquin

“Teen Mom 2” star Kailyn Lowry hinted she might still have feelings for her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, on the May 3 episode of the MTV series.

Lowry, 30, invited Marroquin over for lunch, where she confessed that things between them might have worked out if they got together at different times. “Thinking about where we are today, it’s s prime example of right person wrong time,” she said, noting the way they’re co-parenting their son, 8-year-old Lincoln, has been going well.

Marroquin smiled and asked, “You’re saying I’m the right person?”

“Yeah,” Lowry confirmed. “Because we’re fully capable of co-parenting and getting along and doing things and compromising.”

Marroquin wanted to know what prompted Lowry’s confession. “I’m not saying we need to get back into a relationship. That’s not what I’m saying,” she said.

Marroquin didn’t back down. “This is the first time I’m hearing you tell me to my face that I’m the right person, wrong time,” he said. “Would you be open to it? Getting back into a relationship?”

Lowry wouldn’t answer, and then teased him by repeatedly saying she pleaded the fifth. “That means a yes, right?” Marroquin asked one more time.

Lowry Has Hope For her Relationship With Marroquin

In a confessional with MTV cameras, Lowry said she can see herself with her ex-husband again when things are great.

“Sometimes I see like a little glimmer of hope. But it’s so like all one way and so another way. So in the good times you’re like, ‘Okay, maybe this might work?’ And then you remember how he is when things are bad.”

“I think both of us have to work toward bettering ourselves, so, we’ll see,” she added.

Lowry Was Dating Someone Else When She Made Her Confession

While Lowry was flirting with Marroquin, she was already dating someone else: Her most recent ex-boyfriend, Mallik Montgomery.

Montgomery left a number of tomato emojis under Teen Mom’s Instagram post about the scene.

“Don’t you got a new girl to worry about? 😂👋🏼,” one fan clapped back, talking about Montgomery’s new relationship.

“Absolutely and I am so thankful that I don’t have to be a part of messiness any longer,” he answered.

Montogermy has threatened to write a tell-all about Lowry.

“I made some comments yesterday that were emotionally charged. I definitely was bitter about some things that popped up, but I have every right to feel that way,” Montgomery revealed on April 14, per a video shared via Reddit.

“Nobody can take that from me so I’m gonna talk about the things that I experienced until I can’t because I know things are being worked out to where I might not have this moment so if I gotta write about it, I’ll write about it,” he said. “If you know any publishers of literary agents, send ’em to me because people need to be held accountable for the way that they move and the way that they’ve always moved.”

“If they can’t control you or the situation, they’re gonna call you the bad guy but I’m ok with being the bad guy,” Montgomery continued. “I’m gonna tell my story to the public.”

Rumors swirled Lowry was dating her neighbor, identified by The Sun as 23-year-old Elijah Scott, but neither he nor Lowry have confirmed the gossip.