Kailyn Lowry Reacts to Lauren Comeau’s Cheating Insinuation

The drama continues between Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry and Lauren Comeau. Lauren insinuated that Kailyn and ex-husband Javi Marroquin had a years-long affair during their three-year relationship after Javi purchased Kailyn’s old car. Kailyn blasted Lauren’s accusations, saying she was “disappointed” about her reaction to the “business arrangement.”

“Kail is disappointed that a business arrangement over vehicles today was blown out of proportion,” Kailyn’s rep told The Ashley’s Reality Roundup on January 19. “All [insinuations] made against her on [Lauren’s] live were false.”

Javi also denied Lauren’s insinuations in a statement of his own to In Touch Weekly. “My only focus right now is creating healthy co-parenting relationships with both Lauren and Kail for the sake of my boys and bettering myself,” he began. “While I have tried to avoid a he-said, she-said situation [by] staying quiet, the accusations Lauren made against me this afternoon on Instagram are false.”

Lauren went on Instagram live on January 19 where she tearfully mourned the demise of her relationship with Javi. It was the first time she confirmed they had broken up, saying they were getting ready to put a downpayment on a house the night she heard Kailyn revealing Javi tried to “f***” her in a Wawa parking lot.

It was the second time Kailyn had made that allegation against her ex, who was found cheating on Lauren in the bathroom with another woman while the mother of his child was in the same house. Lauren and Javi briefly broke up after the incident but later reconnected.

Lauren Was Triggered By Javi & Kailyn Spending Time Together

Lauren has largely remained quiet and out of the spotlight since she started dating Javi and hasn’t appeared on Teen Mom 2.

However, during her Instagram live she talked about being “stuck” in Delaware with the rest of her family and friends in Maine. “People can move on with their lives, their relationship gets better and this and that and I’m just left to pick up the f***ing pieces for me and my kid, who are stuck here with no family or friends,” she said, as noted by Teen Mom Tea.

“It’s just f***ing upsetting that two people can be OK with causing people this much pain,” Lauren said. “It’s really f***ing upsetting. I have dealt with my fair share of betrayal and pain and all that my whole life. But what I found out today, from the kids nonetheless, just makes me feel like the last three years they’ve just been waiting for this to happen.”

Lauren had hinted things weren’t great days before her Instagram live, telling her followers she was struggling to remain positive. “This week, today, tonight has been hard,” she said on Instagram during a January 17 post. “I get so many messages daily asking how I remain so positive, truth is I don’t. I just don’t enjoy showing this side of the storm because everyone thinks they know the reality and it’s a lose-lose.”

Kailyn Apologized to Lauren For Airing Their Dirty Laundry

When Kailyn’s accusation against Javi aired on Teen Mom 2, she issued a public apology to Lauren. The mother-of-four clarified she had spoken with Lauren privately, but thought another mea culpa was necessary.

“I really did Lauren dirty, and it wasn’t even about her,” Kailyn told MTV producers. “It was, but I didn’t have to do her like that. If I was gonna say anything, I could have just texted her or called her and said something to her directly.”

In her original tweet, Kailyn said she could relate to what Lauren was going through and she regretted putting someone else through the same time of pain–especially one that was aired on national television.

“I want to publicly apologize to Lauren in regards to tonight’s episode,” she tweeted in October 2020. “She didn’t deserve the humiliation she was put through due to a situation between Javi and me.”

