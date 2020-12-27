Teen Mom Star Deletes Social Media After Drama with Ex

The Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry has removed herself from Twitter after an episode that aired earlier this played out on this current season. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, viewers aren’t as far behind as real-time.

At the beginning of the season, Kailyn accused ex-husband Javi Marroquin of trying to “f***” her in a parking lot. MTV cameras were there when Javi and the mother of his second child, Lauren Comeau, found out that Kailyn talked about the drama on Teen Mom 2.

She told ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera and his wife, Vee, that she regretted talking about the sex scandal on camera. Sensing she was tense about the situation, Jo asked if the mother of his oldest son was OK. Kailyn said she was fine, but she didn’t want to film about the incident. She told them she was “going to get s*** for it” from viewers because she appeared “messy, bitter and petty.”

Kailyn Didn’t Want MTV to Film Her With Javi & Lauren

When she left the Riveras’ house and dropped her middle son, 7-year-old Lincoln Marroquin off at Javi’s, she frantically asked MTV producers to take the cameras out of her car. She seemed like she might have been afraid a confrontation with Lauren would be caught by MTV.

“He’s pissed at me — I can tell by everything. I’m actually going to be done for the day. I can’t. I’m done filming,” she said. “[Lauren] came out and said something about talking to her. This is like not good — what’s about to happen is not good.”

Even though she’s still active on Instagram, Kailyn removed herself from Twitter. When she was talking to Jo and Vee she said she feared the blowback and wanted to do whatever she could to fix things. Even though she’s had a tumultuous past with Lauren, she admitted that Lauren didn’t deserve to hear that her boyfriend was trying to hook up with his ex on national television.

“Lauren is probably a nice girl. It’s not her fault. I wish that I never did that, but it’s not my f–king responsibility. Don’t do things if you don’t want them to [air on TV],” she said on Teen Mom 2.

Kailyn Issued a Public Apology to Lauren

The episode that upset the three MTV personalities aired in October when Javi and Lauren were still dating. After Kailyn’s accusations went live, Lauren and Javi seemingly split, with Lauren taking their son Eli to Maine to visit her parents. It’s unclear if the couple has reconnected.

When Kailyn’s accusations first premiered in October, she issued a public apology to Lauren. She also claimed that she contacted her privately to say that she was sorry.

“She didn’t deserve the humiliation she was put through due to a situation between Javi [and] me. I’ve been in her shoes and I’ve felt that pain, however, have never experienced that being exploited on TV,” Kailyn tweeted. “I did have a private conversation with her, but owe her a public apology as well.”

To find out what happens next, don’t miss Teen Mom 2 when it airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on MTV.

READ NEXT: Kailyn Lowry Reacts to Being ‘Secretly Engaged’ to ‘UFC Fighter’ Rumor