Kailyn Lowry Blasts Javi Marroquin in New Statement

Things might have seemed like they were good between Teen Mom 2 stars Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin, but the mother-of-four described the father of her second child as fickle during her podcast “Baby Mamas No Drama” with Vee Rivera. Kailyn argued that Javi doesn’t “keep his word.”

As noted by Celebuzz, Kailyn and Vee sat down with an “aura reader” named Mystic Michaela, who analyzed Javi. “He’s like a man child. He’s not a bad guy at all, but it’s hard for him to be mature and serious,” Michaela said. “He’s been using charm a lot in life to get buy and charm don’t pay the bills,” the mystic said.

While Kailyn didn’t disparage Javi as a father, saying she “never had anything negative to say about him in that way,” the entrepreneur admitted her ex is “inconsistent.”

Kailyn Admitted It’s ‘Frustrating’ to Deal With Javi

When the right factors are in play Javi and Kailyn can be “best friends,” but there can also be drama between them.

“I think the hard thing for me is that he goes with whatever hat he’s wearing that day,” she said. “It’s whatever he is around. It’s very frustrating to deal with him in that way when outside factors aren’t into play we’re best f**king friends.”

Kailyn, 28, didn’t say any specific “outside factors,” but it’s not a secret that she and Javis’s ex-girlfriends haven’t gotten along. She’s still feuding with Briana DeJesus, who briefly dated Javi, and issued a public apology to Lauren Comeau after she accused Javi of trying to f*** her in a Wawa parking lot when he was with Lauren. He was engaged to Lauren, the mother of his 2-year-old son Eli, when this happened.

Vee hinted that the status of Javi and Kailyn’s relationship depends on who he’s dating. “If he’s with someone who don’t like Kail, then he don’t like Kail,” she said.

Kailyn is the mother of four boys. She has 11-year-old Isaac Elliot with ex Jo Rivera, 7-year-old son Lincoln Marshall with Javi and her youngest boys — 3-year-old Lux Russell and 7-month-old Creed Romello — is from her relationship with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez.

Kailyn & Javi Have Different Love Languages

Kailyn argued that one of the reasons their marriage didn’t work was because they have different approaches to showing their affection.

“What it boiled down to was completely different love languages,” she said, as noted by The Sun. “Do I think it could have worked? Yeah, I think it could have worked but we were young and our love languages are very, very different.”

The stars showed off their friendly demeanor when they went to a car dealership together, but not everyone was happy about their platonic relationship. :auren went on Instagram live and accused Javi and Kailyn of having an affair behind her back after Javi bought Kailyn’s old SUV.

Both stars denied Lauren’s allegations. “All [insinuations] made against her on [Lauren’s] live were false,” Kailyn’s rep told The Ashley’s Reality Roundup in January. “Kail is disappointed that a business arrangement over vehicles today was blown out of proportion.”

