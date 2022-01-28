Kailyn Lowry & Javi Marroquin Reunite in New TikTok Video

Should Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin get back together?

Fans seem to think so.

In a new TikTok uploaded on January 26, 2022, Marroquin sat in a black hoodie and pretended to throw a dart, as he mouthed over the words: “She’s a woman. There’s no way she could stab three grown men.” Lowry then took over, mouthing the words over audio that said, “That’s a bit sexist. A woman could easily kill a man with the right motivation.”

Lowry jokingly captioned the photo, “I could neverrrrrrrrr be an actress.” The TikTok had a whopping 4.5 million views as of January 28, 2022.

One person commented on the video, “But why am I secretly wanting you guys to get back together.” Another person added, “I’m here for the kail/javi tiktok.” A third echoed those sentiments, writing, “i wish these 2 would get back together.”

Lowry and Marroquin were married from 2012 to 2017. Lowry has four children (Creed Romello Lopez, Isaac Elliot Rivera, Lincoln Marshall Marroquin, and Lux Russell) with three baby daddies.

Lowry & Marroquin Are Caught Kayaking

In December 2021, fans caught Lowry on a secret kayaking date with Marroquin, despite her best efforts to keep the excursion under wraps.

Although Lowry deleted the video, it was posted on a Teen Mom fan account. In the clip, which Lowry initially posted on her own social media, Marroquin’s voice can be heard saying, “There’s a sunken skip around the corner. Oh cool!”

According to The Sun, one person commented on the video: “That’s the love of her life.” Another wrote, “If anything wasn’t going on, she wouldn’t have reposted without audio.”

Another third user commented, “It’s good that they spend time together.”

Most fans expressed their happiness in regards to Marroquin and Lowry’s relationship. “i’m just glad they get along, they divorce was messy as hell. especially when they went on marriage bootcamp. lol.”

Lowry ‘Can’t Stand’ Marroquin

In December 2021, Lowry posted on her Instagram story in honor of Marroquin’s 29th bithday. She posted a photo of Marroquin along with son, Lincoln, per The Sun, writing, “Can’t stand you but love doing football & parenting & football with you. Happy birthday J!”

Lowry has been open about her relationship with her baby daddies. On October 26, 2021, she said on an episode of her “Coffees Convos” podcast, “I don’t have a relationship with Chris at all, we don’t communicate whatsoever.”

She added, “I think the last five or six text messages that I sent obviously about the kids, have not been responded to. Just read.”

Discussing Marroquin, she said to co-host Vee Rivera, “Javi and I still, I would say, he has harder periods than I do right now. Where I’ve like completely mellowed out. I just don’t react the same anymore and then Chris and I just don’t communicate at all.”

On January 17, 2022, Lowry posted yet another TikTok with Marroquin, as seen above. She captioned it, #coparenting. One person wrote, “Living for this Javi & Kail content.” The video has garnered over 1.7 million views.