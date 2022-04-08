Kailyn Lowry Apologizes to Co-Star Over Pregnancy Leak

“Teen Mom 2” star Kailyn Lowry issued an apology to one of her former co-stars after the April 5 episode of “Teen Mom 2.”

Lowry, 30, learned that her “Baby Mamas No Drama” co-host Vee Rivera leaked her pregnancy with Lux to ex-husband Javi Marroquin when they were on bad terms.

Rivera is the stepmother to Lowry’s eldest son, 12-year-old Isaac, and Marroquin is the father to Lowry’s second eldest son, 8-year-old Lincoln. Lux and 20-month-old Creed are from her relationship with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez.

Four years ago, Lowry blamed co-star Jenelle Evans for leaking her pregnancy. After finding out that Rivera was the one who went behind her back, she issued a public apology to Evans.

“After seeing this week’s episode, I wanted to address my storyline and the information I found out because I now know I blamed the wrong person for leaking my pregnancy news with Lux,” Lowry wrote on Instagram. “With that being said, I wanted to formally apologize to my former co-star, Jenelle, for wrongfully accusing her of leaking my pregnancy news when I was pregnant with Lux.”

“At the time, I felt hurt and betrayed over a moment that I should have been able to announce on my own timeline, and I voiced those feelings against who I thought caused them,” she continued.

Lowry Wasn’t Sure If Evans Would See Her Apology

Even though it was difficult for Lowry to apologize to Evans — who currently has Lowry blocked on social media — she wanted to admit she was wrong.

“I’ve been very open about the fact that I know my life is in the public eye and sometimes people forget that I am human and very real feelings are involved. This was one of those times that I was extremely hurt, and I still wish I would have been able to announce my pregnancy on my own terms,” Lowry wrote. “All in all, no one likes admitting when they’re wrong, but I was wrong here, and I wanted to extend that apology to Jenelle. I am sorry.”

Lowry hoped Evans — who was fired from “Teen Mom 2” in 2019 after her husband, David Eason, shot and killed their French bulldog — would see the post. “I would tag, but I’m blocked. Jenelle, I hope you see this,” Lowry wrote on Instagram as the caption to her public apology.

Lowry Didn’t Know If She Could Continue to Work With Rivera

Lowry discovered Rivera had leaked her pregnancy to Marroquin after he accused the “Baby Mamas No Drama” co-host of being deceitful during a spat with Lowry, where Marroquin said he didn’t want to go on their podcast or be discussed.

More, Rivera hinted that Lowry was unfaithful to Marroquin during their marriage.

“She didn’t just leak my pregnancy to him,” Lowry said on “Teen Mom 2.” “She told him, which is a complete lie, that my miscarriage that I had with him may not have been his.”

“I never cheated on him, and that was a planned pregnancy,” Lowry continued. “So for her to place doubt in his mind, I just felt like that to me, that part was unforgivable because up until this day, Javi will say, ‘I don’t even know if that baby was mine.’”

Even though Lowry wasn’t sure if she would be able to continue her business relationship with Rivera, they were able to work through their problems and are continuing to host “Baby Mamas No Drama.”