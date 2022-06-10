PHOTO: Fans Flip Over Family Pic With Kailyn, Jo & Isaac Rivera

“Teen Mom” exes Jo Rivera and Kailyn Lowry reacted for 12-year-old Isaac’s talent show. The preteen played piano for the school event and showed off his certificate when his performance was over.

“🤩 @isaacelliottr played ‘Wait for You’ by Elliott Yamin on the piano for the talent show today & I cried a little 😂 I actually cried for all the kids,” Lowry wrote via Instagram on June 10. “It takes so much courage to play in front of your whole school — so proud is an understatement.”

Lowry, 30, shared a few more photos of the event on her Instagram Story. “Not my zooming in on my kid because he’s so freaking handsome. I can’t,” she wrote for the caption.

Lowry couldn’t stop crying at the event, according to a video shared to on the “Baby Mamas No Drama” podcast Instagram account. Lowry hosts the podcast Vee Rivera, Isaac’s stepmom.

“At Isaac’s talent show and @kaillowry has been crying the whole time,” Rivera captioned the five-second video.

“Kail, are you OK,” Rivera asked her co-host, who was sitting in front of her.

Lowry whipped around and answered with a smile, “No. I’m not OK. These kids got me today.” It looked like some of her mascara had fallen off her lashes.

Lowry is the mother of four sons. After Isaac, she welcomed her 8-year-old son, Lincoln, with her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin.

She also has two sons with her ex-boyfriend, Chris Lopez: They are 4-year-old Lux and 22-month-old Creed.

Rivera married her husband in 2018 after a few years of dating. They have one daughter together, Vivi.

Fans Flipped Over the Blended Family Photo

Hundreds of fans on Reddit reacted to Lowry’s photo, saying the picture was “wholesome.”

“She is looking good here. So wholesome. This is a nice moment,” one person said, referring to Lowry.

“Nice to see them together for their kid,” another person wrote.

A number of people commented on how Isaac was growing up. “Isaac is adorable and is Kail’s twin,” they penned.

Lowry Almost Canceled ‘Baby Mamas No Drama’

Lowry and Rivera hit a rift in their relationship when Lowry discovered Rivera leaked her fourth pregnancy to her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin. Lowry said she was able to forgive Rivera and carry on with their podcast because she’s made mistakes in the past and would also like to be forgiven.

“I still love our friendship, I still want to be there for the kids. I don’t hate you,” Lowry told Rivera on a Season 11 episode of “Teen Mom 2.”

“We have all done things we aren’t proud of,” Lowry added via, per Monsters & Critics. “We have all been in a bad spot in our lives & projected. I know I have.”

“If I didn’t/couldn’t forgive & move forward, I would be a hypocrite for wanting people to do the same for me at times in my life,” Lowry continued, according to Monsters & Critics.

New episodes of “Baby Mamas No Drama” come out every Tuesday. The hook of their show is that they were former enemies who were able to become friends.