Concern for Kailyn Lowry’s Kids Swirls Over Living Situation

Fans of “Teen Mom 2” star Kailyn Lowry revealed they were concerned about her children after the mother-of-four talked about her living situation on her podcast, “Baby Mamas No Drama.” Lowry confessed she was essentially planning to move out of her home build before it was even complete, igniting chatter among viewers on Reddit.

Lowry confessed to co-host Vee Rivera — the stepmother of her oldest son, 11-year-old Isaac — that she loathed the countertops in the new home. They weren’t her first, second or even third choice, but she was forced to pick a countertop that was in her budget in and stock. Because of delays and price hikes, the original countertops Lowry wanted — pencil quartz — would not be available for six months. Instead, she chose to have waterfall island quartz.

“I hate them. I think they look like s***. I think it looks like they’re dirty and I’m pissed,” she told Rivera. “So I’m hoping in two years — if I’m still in this house — that I can replace the counters.”

Lowry, who is $60,000 over her budget, added, “It looks like my kid took a marker to them and scribbled on them.”

The only way she could get the certificate of occupancy to move into the home was if it had countertops. Instead of picking something she didn’t like, however, Lowry could have opted for temporary tops.

“The other option was for me to put plywood on as counters, for now, to get the Certificate of Occupancy and then wait until six months — but I’m gonna get slivers in my mouth trying to cook on plywood,” she said.

“So that’s the issue right now and I know it sounds like first world problems but, you guys have to understand, like, when you build a house you’re putting your entire savings into this, you know what I mean?” she added. “Like, this is a big deal.”

Lowry Started the Process to Build a Second Home

Lowry, 29, has contacted her builder and picked out a new piece of property.

“I already texted Marcus to start building something else,” she told Rivera. “I already picked out my plot of land and everything. He sent me the floor plans, I think, three days ago. It’s in a neighborhood, kinda like yours, where it’s only four houses. It’s like that.”

Lowry and her four children — Isaac, Lincoln, 7; Lux, 4; and Creed, 1 — were supposed to move into the new home in two weeks, but Lowry didn’t know if it was worth it because her bedroom set won’t be available until March 2022.

“but like, do I even bother moving in?” she asked Rivera. “But I need to sell my house before the market starts going down because I want to get the most for my house.”

Fans Worried Lowry Was Putting Her Sons in an Unstable Place

Fans on Reddit argued that Lowry was putting her children in an unstable position by talking about moving out of a home before they even moved into it.

“I bought my first house ever a little over a year ago and I’m still stressed from the whole process,” wrote one fan. “I can’t imagine how upsetting and chaotic this is for her children. They haven’t even moved in and she’s already moving out, basically!”

“Why can’t she just let her kids have some stability and stay in one damn house,” another person added.

Some people, however, maintained that moving has nothing to do with a child’s stability.

“Unpopular opinion here. A home does not create stability. Your parents do. I say this coming from growing up in the military and moving every 2 to 4 years,” they said. “If military kids can move locations and have to go to different schools and make different friends and survive; then Kails kids can move homes while staying in the same schools with their same friends and survive and thrive.”

