PHOTO: New Pic of Kailyn Lowry’s Grown Son Stuns Fans

The babies of “Teen Mom” are not babies anymore. The eldest children to appear in the series are entering their teen years, making some fans of the series feel their age.

This seemed to be the case with some viewers when a new photo was posted of Isaac Rivera, the son of former “Teen Mom 2” subject Kailyn Lowry. Lowry welcomed Isaac on season 2 of “16 & Pregnant” with her high school boyfriend, Jo Rivera. Her eldest child is slated to turn 13 in January.

The picture was shared by Vee Rivera, Isaac’s stepmom and Lowry’s co-host on the podcast “Baby Mamas No Drama.”

A fan took a screenshot of the post and shared it on Reddit. Isaac, 12, posed next to his sister, 6-year-old ViVi, at a water park.

Social media users couldn’t believe how much Isaac had grown.

“That’s not Isaac, Isaac is 6 years old 🥺,” said one of the most popular comments, which garnered more than 100 upvotes.

Some people talked about how much Isaac looks like Lowry versus Rivera. “I see 100% Kail in Isaac, I’m sorry. Also, he looks so tall! I feel old,” they wrote.

Others were focused on Isaac’s attire. “Not the double gold chain! Isaac is like a teenager now 😭,” they said, attracting dozens of upvotes.

Vee Rivera Detailed Their Trip on Instagram

The Riveras went on a vacation to Ocean City and stayed at Hilton Ocean City Oceanfront Suites. “It was phenomenal. Our room was beautiful,” Vee Rivera said via Instagram stories on June 27, saying she could see the beach from their room.

“The balcony was breathtaking,” she wrote on her video. “We had oceanfront views and we were also able to see the pool and the kiddie side as well.”

Vee Rivera said there were two different pools, one for the kids and one for the adults. The kids’ section had a splash pad and mermaids who swam in the pool and did makeup for the little ones. The adult section included a swim-up bar.

Vee Rivera said one of the things she loved the most was that everything was in walking distance. They were to Jolly Roger, an amusement park and water park.

The food was also really good. “All the restaurants that we went to were amazing,” she said. “I have no complaints. The kids had a blast. We had a blast. We did not want to come home.”

“It was a great experience. We went on the boardwalk when we got there,” Vee Rivera added.

The podcast host also shared a video of their vacation on Instagram.

“One thing about us….. we GONNA be outside & have FUN! 🙌🏼,” she said.

“Our 3rd trip to Ocean City with the kids and it never disappoints. It’s close to us & is always such a nice getaway even for a weekend! 🌊,” she continued. “Can’t wait for more Summer getaways! ☀️🤗.”

Rivera & Lowry Almost Canceled Their Podcast

The “Baby Mamas No Drama” podcast came about because Vee Rivera and Lowry were able to form a friendship despite their relationship initially having a rocky start.

Their business venture was in jeopardy after the friends got into a serious fight. Lowry discovered Vee Rivera told Lowry’s ex-husband — Javi Marroquin — about her pregnancy with Lux. Rivera also told Marroquin the baby Lowry miscarried when they were married wasn’t his — which was untrue.

“Unfortunately, it was something that happened a long time ago and I really regret it,” Rivera said on a July 2021 episode of “Baby Mamas No Drama.”

Lowry needed some time to process the drama.

“I just needed some time to process it and then I also reverted to how I felt when I kinda found out,” she said. “It was so long ago but then I re-found out. It was just a mess.”

Ultimately, the partners were able to work things out and have continued to release new episodes of their podcast every Tuesday.