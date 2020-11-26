Kailyn Lowry Slammed by Teen Mom Fans For Thanksgiving Plans

MTV personality Kailyn Lowry was blasted by Teen Mom 2 fans after she showcased her Thanksgiving plans on social media amid the coronavirus pandemic. The star revealed on her podcast she would be traveling to Texas to spend time with her friend for Thanksgiving, but traveling for the holidays has been advised against by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention amid surging COVID-19 cases throughout the country.

Kailyn, 28, posted a picture of herself and four children at the airport. The MTV star and her two oldest sons–10-year-old Isaac and 7-year-old Lincoln–wore masks while the two younger ones–3-year-old Lux and 3-month-old–Creed did not.

“Yesterday was my first time flying with all 4 babes & it was Mello’s first flight,” she wrote on November 25. “#kailandthechaos takes texas ✈️ How were last night’s episodes of @teenmom? i didn’t get to watch because we were settling in.”

Plenty of people congratulated Kailyn for traveling with four children and donned her “supermom,” while others laughed at Lincoln for holding a football for the picture. There were some, however, that criticized the star for flying.

Redditors Blast Kailyn For Traveling While So Many Are Sacrificing

On Reddit, two threads were started about Kail’s travels: “Kail and the cHaOs go traveling during the pandemic” and “I’m guessing Kail is heading to Dallas with Lux (who is maskless on the plane.”

Some people debated about what age children should start wearing masks, though others blasted Kailyn for traveling at all. “Even if I were to travel right now, I sure as hell wouldn’t put it on social media and tell anyone lol. She’s an idiot,” one person wrote. “I can’t help but feel traveling is so unnecessary. As my dad told me last week ‘thanksgiving will be there next year,’ another added.

Others talked about Kailyn sharing her travels on social media while so many people are sacrificing the holiday to remain safe at home. “I don’t understand why people post this on social media,” one person remarked. “If I was being an idiot right now I sure as hell wouldn’t be broadcasting my idiocy for the world. I guess she doesn’t think she’s doing anything wrong and that’s the problem.”

“I’m feeling so much resentment towards people like Kail right now. I know a lot of that would be better directed at our government, but still,” another added. “What’s wrong with her? If only those being reckless were the only ones affected by this. It’s so unfair.”

Thanksgiving Could Be The ‘Mother of all Superspreader Events’

Kailyn isn’t alone in going somewhere else for the holidays. Millions are people are traveling for Thanksgiving, which could turn out to be the “mother of all superspreader events,” according to Dr. Jonathan Reiner, a former White House medical team adviser, who spoke to CNN on November 24.

The numbers of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. are the highest they’ve been in some states–like Iowa and South Dakota–since the peek of the pandemic.

As of November 25, there have been more than 12.8 million COVID-19 cases in the U.S. and over 261,000 deaths related to the coronavirus, according to the New York Times.

