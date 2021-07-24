Kailyn Lowry Claims Javi Marroquin’s Ex Assaulted Him

In an Instagram live that took place on July 22, Kailyn Lowry slammed Javi Marroquin’s ex, Lauren Comeau, insisting that she attacked Marroquin during a recent altercation.

“From what I understand, Lauren knew I was going to… Wyoming to visit a friend. Javi asked if he could come and I said absolutely… [Lauren] got really upset that, I guess, Javi asked for Eli. As soon as he asked for Eli– this is the story that I’m told– she punched him in the face, several times, and kicked him when he was down.”

Lowry later said, addressing Comeau, “I’m so disappointed in how you’re handling this and pulling the victim card. I know people are going to be coming at me for this but I will not allow this.”

Marroquin Called the Police Earlier This Week

On July 22, The Sun reported that Marroquin called the police after allegedly being hit by Comeau.

In a statement to the outlet, the Dover Police Department confirmed that a “domestic matter” took place on the evening of July 20 at Comeau’s home.

A public information officer later told the outlet that no arrests have been made at this time.

A separate source who spoke to The Sun stated that Comeau “hit Javi in the face and kicked him multiple times,” during Tuesday’s alleged incident.

Comeau, however, insisted this was not true and said, “He made a false accusation & called the police hours after he left my home. He came to my home to pick up our son, entered my home after I asked him to not enter my home repeatedly. The police issued an investigation, they talked to witnesses & no charges were filed.”

Javi Marroquin Joined the Instagram Live

After saying her piece, Marroquin joined the Instagram live with Lowry, and said of Comeau, “She has all these people fooled. I hope people see who she really is… It’s all a front. It is what it is. I heard your story. Exactly what you said is exactly what happened.”

According to In Touch, Lowry and Marroquin were married from 2012 to 2015. Their divorce was finalized in 2016.

The couple subsequently appeared on “Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars.”





In a confessional on the series, seen above, Lowry stated, “I came here with Javi with no intention of getting back together.”

According to The Sun, Marroquin and Comeau began dating in 2017, and “as of March 2021, the pair are not officially together.”

Marroquin has two children– the eldest with Lowry and the youngest with Comeau.

Marroquin Previously Filed a Restraining Order Against Comeau

The altercation between exes comes just one month after news surfaced that Marroquin filed, then dropped, a restraining order against Comeau.

In court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Marroquin shared of his ex, “I worry that she will come to my house and assault me again and/or try to take our son. She has assaulted me on multiple occasions and due to my career I want to protect my job and kids.”

Marroquin filed the petition on June 21 and asked that it be dismissed one day later, stating, “I no longer feel threatened by my son’s mother. I believe we can handle any altercation that arises.”