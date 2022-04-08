Kailyn Lowry Plans to Attend Law School Like Farrah Abraham

Just like Farrah? “Teen Mom 2” star Kailyn Lowry said she’s getting ready to study for the LSATs, the Law School Admission Test, which is needed to be admitted into most law schools. “Teen Mom OG” alum Farrah Abraham also said she’s studying law, though she was kicked out of online classes at Harvard’s extension school.

Lowry, 30, opened up about her education plans during an Instagram Q&A with fans.

“Did I see LSAT prep books when you posted vids from your home office the other day?” a fan asked.

“Yes ma’am! That’s what I want to do & I was hoping maybe when @mellowlowry starts kindergarten is the most realistic for me,” Lowry answered, according to a screenshot shared by The Ashley’s Reality Roundup.

Lowry has four children. She shares her 12-year-old son, Isaac, with high school boyfriend Jo Rivera; her 8-year-old son, Lincoln, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin and her youngest children — 4-year-old Lux and 20-month-old Creed — are from her relationship with Chris Lopez.

Fans on Reddit Were Dubious About Lowry’s Law School Plan

While Lowry said she might want to go to law school in a few years, social media users on Reddit weren’t convinced that Lowry would follow through with her plan.

“Just goes to show exactly how far from reality these girls are. They know nothing about hard work and actual real world processes. Law school would humble this dumb b**** so fast,” one person wrote, possibly referring to Abraham, too.

“I think Kail will attend law school around the same time Jenelle regains custody of Jace,” another person said.

“Law school so she can write up her own NDAs and sue everyone she dislikes. 😂” a third person noted.

Lowry Was Corrected During Her Deposition

While being deposed for her defamation lawsuit against Briana DeJesus, Lowry was corrected about legal terms. For one, she said that “offensive touching” was not the same as “domestic violence” and she also questioned if she was truly arrested since she wasn’t placed in handcuffs when she was taken into custody.

“Have you ever been arrested for a crime?” Randazza asked, according to the court document. “I’m not sure. I have never been handcuffed,” Lowry answered.

Lowry emphasized she was not handcuffed when her arrest came up for a second time. “Arrest? I didn’t get handcuffed or anything, so does that count as an arrest,” she said, according to the transcript.

“I don’t want to give you legal advice, but I don’t believe handcuffs are a necessary element in an arrest,” Randazza retorted.

Lowry also said she wouldn’t describe the alleged incident with Lopez — where she was arrested and charged with offensive touching in September 2020 — as domestic violence.

“’Domestic violence,’ from my understanding is when a partner abuses their significant other. I believe that if I was charged with domestic violence, that would have been the charge that I was turning myself in for,” she said.

Lowry denied the allegations against her. “I would describe it as all lies, and it’s not — I didn’t offensively touch him or put my hands on him. I wouldn’t call it a domestic incident, because it didn’t occur,” she said in the deposition, according to the transcript.