Kailyn Lowry Issues Statement After Losing Lawsuit

“Teen Mom 2” star Kailyn Lowry issued a statement on April 18 after a judge dismissed her defamation lawsuit against co-star Briana DeJesus the same day.

“While today’s ruling is unfortunate, I have to respect the judge’s decision. With that being said, I stand by my truth and the information spread about me was and still is not true,” Lowry, 30, wrote. “I would like to thank my legal team for fighting for me, and I am looking forward to life after this lawsuit so I can refocus my energy solely on my boys and future business endeavors.”

DeJesus, 27, and her crew had an alternative response to the ruling.

In a post-and-delete, according to a screenshot shared on Reddit, DeJesus matriarch Roxanne hinted that Lowry — who she didn’t refer to by name — was “playing games.”

“Our court system doesn’t have the time or resources to be wasting any its valuable purpose on your nonsense. Aren’t you aware of what Covid as done to many of our struggling institutions, they are still trying to catch up. You out here playing games,” she tweeted.

The judge determined that DeJesus’ comments about Lowry’s September 2020 arrest were not made in “actual malice.”

“Lowry was arrested for a claim she battered Lopez in his mother’s house related to her child’s haircut. The mere addition of Soto’s statement about ‘breaking and entering’ does not change the gist of the statement that Lowry had been arrested,” the judge wrote in his verdict.

“It was widely publicized that Lowry had been arrested for domestic violence and Soto’s comments on the issue were substantially true,” the ruling continued. “The damage to Lowry’s reputation, if any, had already occurred when the incident was publicized by news media.”

DeJesus Had an Explicit Response

While Roxanne DeJesus seemingly slammed Lowry for wasting the court’s time, Briana DeJesus had a different take.

“Suck my d***. That’s all I have to say 🙏,” DeJesus tweeted.

The “Teen Mom 2” star also shared a number of clown emojis.

DeJesus also hinted that she was buying a clown costume from Amazon for Lowry. She shared a screenshot and then wrote, per screenshot on Reddit, “Alexa play ‘bitch better have my money’!” and “F****** CLOWN!”

What Happened Between Lowry & DeJesus?

DeJesus and Lowry have been feuding since 2017 after DeJesus started to date Lowry’s ex-husband, Javi Marroquin.

They continued to trade jabs over the years, but tensions rose to new heights when rumors swirled that DeJesus was dating Lowry’s ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez. She and Lopez share two children together: 4-year-old Lux and 1-year-old Creed.

Both Lopez and DeJesus have denied rumors they hooked up, but they admitted to hanging out in Philadelphia and Miami.

When Lopez agreed to appear on “Teen Mom 2,” after years of saying he didn’t want to be a part of the series, he and DeJesus filmed a segment together.

DeJesus agreed to travel to Philadelphia to film an episode of his podcast, “Pressure Talks With Single Dads.” The event was captured by MTV.

Lowry fired her defamation lawsuit against DeJesus in June 2021 after DeJesus claimed Lowry was “cut” from an episode of “Teen Mom 2” because she didn’t want to film her arrest.

In the deposition, Lowry claimed she was excluded from the episode because she didn’t want to film about her relationship with ex-boyfriend Malik Montgomery.