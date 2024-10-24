Kailyn Lowry Reveals What Led to Leaving ‘Teen Mom’

“Teen Mom 2” personality Kailyn Lowry is opening up about why she decided to leave the MTV franchise in 2022.

TooFab reported that Lowry discussed her departure from “Teen Mom 2” on an October 2024 episode of Trisha Paytas’ podcast, “Just Trish.” She said that she opted to quit the series when she “got pregnant with [her] fifth son,” Rio, 23-months old, fathered by her fiance, Elijah Scott. As fans are aware, Lowry and Scott also share 1-year-old twins, Verse and Valley.

“There was, like, a lot of reasons. I think, like one, Elijah had not been on TV. We did not plan to get pregnant. It was the first time I slept with him. So also that. And we had just developed a relationship. So, I was like, ‘This is just a lot for one person,'” said Lowry on the podcast episode.

In addition, she told Paytas that her “podcast became super successful” and she “was making more money on the podcast than [she] was on ‘Teen Mom.'”

“So I couldn’t justify the stress I was going through for ‘Teen Mom,'” continued Lowry on the podcast episode.

In addition, she said that MTV was only interested in drama she had with her 15-year-old son, Isaac’s father, Jo Rivera, her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, the father of her son, Lincoln, 10, and her ex-boyfriend, Chris Lopez, the father of her sons, Lux, 7, and Creed, 4.

“I felt like I would give them this laundry list of things that I wanted to film, but they only wanted to talk about the relationships that I had with my kids’ dads. That’s old and tired, right? Like I have other drama. I can give you drama. I’ll do whatever you want. But let’s talk about it,” said Lowry.

Lowry also teased that she may have her very own reality television show.

“I’m under contract somewhere else,” said Lowry on Paytas’ podcast.

Lowry then quipped that she is not sure if her fiance would thrive as a reality television personality. She explained that he does not “express anything on his face,” even when he is happy.

“There’s rumors that I hold him hostage and stuff. I’m like, I don’t know if he should be on TV. You know what I mean? I don’t know if it will be good or bad,” said Lowry.

Kailyn Lowry Spoke About Her Upcoming Wedding

While recording the October 2024 “Just Trish” episode, Lowry said she had planned on marrying Scott in September 2024. She said, however, that they will likely get married in April 2025 or September 2025.

In addition, she noted that she and Scott are both divorced.

“I don’t think we want to do a big glitz and glam wedding again because we’ve already done that,” said Lowry on the podcast episode.

While speaking to E! News in September 2024, Lowry explained that she and Scott decided to postpone their wedding because Lincoln was going to be on a soccer team in Spain.

“I was like, ‘OK, we need to focus on that right now and then we’ll revisit the wedding date situation when we get back,” said Lowry to E! News.

She also explained why she and Scott would like to get married in April or September 2025.

“There’s nothing else going on big date-wise in those months. I know that sounds sort of crazy, but I’m also sort of crazy, so it’s fine. And is just part of the chaos,” said Lowry during the interview.

Kailyn Lowry Complimented Her Fiance

While speaking to E! News, Lowry spoke fondly about her relationship with Scott.

“I don’t know how Elijah just seamlessly folded into this chaos and he handles it so well. I think he was like, ‘OK, if we’re going to make this work, I’m just going to do it, no questions asked and just figure it out as we go,'” said Lowry to E! News.

In addition, she described him as “very cool, calm and collected.” She also shared that her “kids absolutely love him.”

“So that also is a huge, huge, huge help,” said Lowry.

Lowry made similar comments about Scott in an August 2024 interview with Us Weekly.

“He’s so calm cool and collected at all times — I have never experienced that in my life. He’s an angel on this earth. And I don’t know what I did to deserve him,” said Lowry to Us Weekly.