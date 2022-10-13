PHOTO: Fans Divided After Kailyn Lowry’s Son Lux Dyes His Hair

“Teen Mom” fans were split after Kailyn Lowry allowed her 5-year-old son, Lux, to dye the bottom of his hair red.

Lowry debuted a photo of Lux’s new look on Instagram, sharing images that were originally posted by her hair stylist, Taylor Kline.

In addition to adding red to the bottom of his hair, Lux had his normally curly hair blow-dried straight. He smiled widely for the camera, seemingly pleased with his new look.

“If you don’t love me like Lux loves his mom I don’t want you 🤣 this boy has the biggest and best personality 🥰 we added some red to his perfect locks,” Kline captioned the photos.

Lowry said her son was thrilled with how his trip to the salon turned out. “He would crawl back into my body if he could 😂😂 he’s so happy with his hair!!!” she said.

On the October 11 episode of her podcast, “Baby Mamas No Drama,” Lowry said she was going to let Lux dye the ends of his hair red or maybe have red extensions braided into his hair.

“I don’t know what Chris is gonna say,” she said around the 1-hour mark. “And I really don’t want to fight with anybody at this point right now.”

Lux’s hair has been a topic of conversation among “Teen Mom” fans because of its untraditional length and after his father, Chris Lopez, cut his locks without Lowry’s consent in 2020.

The incident became known as “haircut gate” and resulted in Lowry being arrested after Lopez alleged she hit him, The Sun reported. The charges were ultimately dropped and the incident was expunged from Lowry’s record. Lowry always denied the allegations.

Fans Were Split About Lux Dying His Hair

When it comes to Lux dying his hair, not everyone was on board with the decision. Various discussions about the salon day went down on social media, including on the Teen Mom Shade Room Instagram page.

One of the most popular comments came from someone who said Lopez might retaliate.

“Chris is gonna shave it off next week and honestly,” said one of the most popular responses, with more than 500 likes.

Another person referred to Lopez, but this time around they hinted Lowry was hypocritical for dying Lux’s hair when she got upset that Lopez cut it.

“His daddy couldn’t trim his hair but she can dye….you know what nvm 🤐,” they wrote.

Others in the comments section said Lux looked cute and they loved his new style.

Lopez Cut Creed’s Hair Too

Lux isn’t the only one of Lowry’s sons who had his hair cut by Lopez.

Lowry’s ex-boyfriend chopped off 2-year-old Creed’s curly locks without her permission — again — after she went on TikTok and said she spent hundreds of dollars on hair care products for her boys in February 2022.

Lowry felt defeated after the incident, with fans on Facebook worrying about her.

“We need to know you are alive and well,” a fan wrote on Lowry’s “Coffee Convos” page.

“I’m here :( tired of the drama,” Lowry answered, per the fan page Wawamelon. “Tired of feeling defeated. Tired of haters saying I’m the problem.”