PHOTO: Kailyn Lowry’s Makeup Artist Blasts ‘Blackfishing’ Claims

Fans compared “Teen Mom 2” star Kailyn Lowry to “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star Khloe Kardashian after the MTV personality shared pictures of her “TV makeup” to Instagram. Lowry maintained that her makeup was heavy because she looks washed out otherwise. Lowry’s makeup artist, Ingrid Valencia, also spoke out about the criticism.

Fans, however, had a different opinion.

Some people on Instagram accused Lowry of blackfishing, which, in part, is when someone who is not of Black culture tries to make themselves appear to appear Black or mixed race, per CNN.

“Blackfishing is when White public figures, influencers and the like do everything in their power to appear Black,” journalist Wanna Thompson CNN in July 2021. “Whether that means to tan their skin excessively in an attempt to achieve ambiguity, and wear hairstyles and clothing trends that have been pioneered by Black women.”

The conversation around Lowry supposedly blackfishing was mixed.

“Let me find out she’s black fishing lol,” one social media user wrote on the Teen Mom Shade Room fan page.

But some fans came to Lowry’s defense. “Idk why everyone keeps saying she’s blackfishing… she’s not claiming to be black or identify as black,” they said. “She just got some bronzer on relax.”

On Reddit, several people started to liken Lowry’s look to something Kardashian — who is often accused of editing her photos for social media — would do.

“I think it’s a lot to do with the filter they all use! Pick a diff one dammit, everyone roaming around looking like Khloe or at worst Katie Price,” one person wrote.

“All I can see is Khloe Kardashian,” said another popular comment.

Lowry Indirectly Denied the Blackfishing Claims

Lowry addressed the backlash against her but didn’t specifically mention she was accused of blackfishing.

“So evidently people are saying some weird s*** about my makeup earlier. I’m here to tell you guys that this is the exact same makeup that I posted this morning,” Lowry explained via Instagram stories. “It was done this morning I had a filter on it and it’s TV makeup.”

Lowry argued she had to go heavy on her makeup so she didn’t look “washed out” in photos. “I posted a reel from Baby Mamas No Drama earlier today and that had my regular everyday makeup and it literally looks like I have no makeup on,” she said.

“So between that and the filter, I promise you guys I’m not trying to be something I’m not,” the mother-of-four continued. “It was just the makeup plus the filter so I don’t know if you like, want to grow up.”

Lowry’s Makeup Artist Responded to the Criticism

Ingrid Valencia, the makeup artist responsible for Lowry’s controversial look, issued a statement of her own via Instagram.

“…To all the trolls & Blogs commenting & reposting my video. Stop assuming. NO We were not trying to make @kaillowry look like any other type of ‘ethnicity.’ Sheesh! Y’all are quick to assume the worst!🙄,” she wrote.

“Have you ever heard of Contouring? How about TV MAKEUP?! A FILTER?!🙄 SMH,” she continued. “It’s really just makeup. If you don’t like it- too bad! Live with it & 🤫.”

