PHOTO: Kailyn Lowry Faces Backlash Over ‘Ridiculous’ Makeup

The internet trolls came after “Teen Mom 2” star Kailyn Lowry after she got her makeup professionally done. The mother-of-four shared pictures of her new look to Instagram, and social media users transferred the images to Reddit so they could discuss Lowry’s foundation.

Multiple threads were started about the look — and not just on the “Teen Mom” subreddit. One of the most popular discussions garnered over 1,000 votes and scores of comments.

“Awwhhhhh… It just looks so thick and uncomfortable on her skin, almost like it’s a face mask of peanut butter that’s hardened just before you wash it off,” one person said.

“I literally just saw this pic on her story and came straight to this sub to laugh with the rest of y’all about how ridiculous her makeup is,” another social media user wrote.

Some people defended Lowry, saying the look might have been overexaggerated because she used a filter. “I feel like the makeup wasn’t SO bad it was just the horrible filter she used for the photo that didn’t exactly help her out,” they said.

The image also appeared on “Bad MUAs,” which stands for bad makeup artists. The photo, however, was ultimately removed.

The internet trolls might have been too quick to judge Lowry’s look. When she posted the picture of her makeup, the Deleware resident asked her followers what color she should choose for her lips, signifying that her makeup artist wasn’t finished. The “Teen Mom 2” star also admitted to using a filter.

After seeing some backlash over her look, Lowry had a message for the naysayers: “Grow up.”

“So evidently people are saying some weird shit about my makeup earlier. I’m here to tell you guys that this is the exact same makeup that I posted this morning,” Lowry said on Instagram stories. “It was done this morning I had a filter on it and it’s TV makeup.”

She explained that makeup is supposed to be heavier for TV because if she does typical everyday makeup she looks “washed out.”

“So between that and the filter, I promise you guys I’m not trying to be something I’m not,” Lowry continued. “It was just the makeup plus the filter so I don’t know if you like, want to grow up.”

Who Was Lowry’s Makeup Artist?

The “Teen Mom 2” star’s makeup was done by Ingrid Valencia, who has worked on shows like “Love is Blind, “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” “Married at First Sight” and “The Bert Show,” as well as “Teen Mom.”

In her website’s bio, the makeup artist goes by her first name, Ingrid, and calls herself Atlanta’s “Glam Fairy!”

Ingrid worked at MAC Cosmetics for three years before starting her own business, Makeup INV. Ingrid’s goal when working with her clients is to make them feel “amazing.”

“I have dedicated my entire career to bringing out the inner beauty in all of my clients. Makeup is more than just colors to me — it’s a chance for people to step out of their everyday and into something wonderful,” her bio says. “I offer a variety of services, and use proven techniques and top-of-the-line products.”

Heavy reached out to Ingrid for comment but didn’t immediately hear back.

Lowry Claimed Her Ex Slept With Her Co-Star

In the latest round of drama between Lowry, her ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez and her co-star Briana DeJesus, Lowry claimed Lopez and DeJesus hooked up in April.

Lowry was answering a question from a fan on Instagram when she made the assertion. “I don’t know what you’re trying to say, but she allegedly f***** the third one in April so go ask all of them,” the mother-of-four said.

DeJesus, however, denied the allegations.

“I see a lot of bs online. Stop trying to change the narrative and point the finger now that your true colors are coming out,” DeJesus wrote in a since-deleted tweet, which was captured by Teen Mom Fanz. “Stop worrying about other ppl and what they got going on. Focus on urself honey bun.”

“And to answer everyone’s question, no I did not do anything of that sort,” she added. “but don’t tempt me tho.”

Lowry and DeJesus are embroiled in a defamation lawsuit. In a new affidavit, Lopez sided with DeJesus, going on record to say he met with the Florida native and told her about a domestic incident that went down with Lopez.

“I met with Briana Soto in Miami on or around April 11, 2021. We spent a few days there together,” Lopez said, according to court documents obtained by Heavy.

“On the first day we spent together, we spoke about the incident that happened between Kailyn Lowry and myself in September 2020 which resulted in Lowry’s arrest,” he continued, per the affidavit. “I told Briana that Kailyn punched me multiple times during this incident.”

Lowry has denied the allegations and the incident has been expunged from her record, her rep told Heavy.

