Kailyn Lowry Shares How ‘Teen Mom’ Has Affected Her Mental Health

Kailyn Lowry is opening up about her experience on the small screen.

Speaking on the ShrinkChicks podcast on Monday, March 21, 2022, Lowry shared, “It’s really hard when we’ve gotten through things that were really hard in the moment and then we have to relive them on TV.”

She continued, “And then maybe some of the same emotions came up when we originally went through it but then sometimes other emotions come up. And we’re like, ‘F**k, what is this? How do we get through this?’ And I mean, I think I’m in therapy still from filming.”

This isn’t the first time Lowry has opened up about her mental health. On March 19, 2022, the “Teen Mom 2” star wrote on Twitter, “Depression is kicking my a**.”

And on her Instagram Story, Lowry shared a Boomerang clip, writing, “How I feel about the f***ery I woke up to.”

Fans Question if Lowry Was Fired

In the wake of the Instagram Story in which Lowry wrote, “How I feel about the f***ery I woke up to,” fans began to wonder if the reality star had been fired from “Teen Mom.” According to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, MTV is considering combining the casts of “Teen Mom OG” and “Teen Mom 2,” and fans are wondering if Lowry’s Instagram Story was a response to her getting the ax.

In a Reddit thread that reposted Lowry’s Instagram Story, one person wrote, “I’m really starting to think she got fired or sternly warned.”

Another added, “I was wondering if MTV would keep her because of her attitude about not filming. She blabs her entire life (her version), and has this attitude that it has to be shown that way or she will sue…So maybe she did get the ax. She has lost touch with reality and the meaning of this show so…”

Fans’ questions about the status of Lowry’s job come amid an “unfollowing spree,” in which the reality star unfollowed everyone on Instagram apart from 11 people.

When Lowry was asked by a fan in a March Instagram Story why she had unfollowed people, she replied, “don’t trust anyone.”

‘Teen Mom’ Worlds Combine

But are the shows really combining? On March 16, 2022, The Ashley’s Reality Roundup reported that “Teen Mom OG” and “Teen Mom 2” will combine in an “effort to keep the shows going,” according to a source who spoke to the outlet.

The outlet wrote, “Currently, there are five girls on each show, but it’s unlikely that all 10 girls will be kept for the new show.”

As of March 16, 2022, the outlet stated that not all cast members are privy to the plan. A source shared, “It’s circulating through the casts and crews but I don’t think it’s made its way to everyone.”

The first source added, “There are just too many people working on this franchise and it’s not bringing in the ratings and money it once did… They needed to come up with a way to keep the show going but in a cheaper way. The casts’ salaries are enormous and it costs a lot of money to fly all over the country to film the girls.”