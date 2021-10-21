Fans Slam Kailyn Lowry’s ‘Dumb’ Financially-Based Life Change

“Teen Mom 2” star Kailyn Lowry said she was ready to make a financially-based life change for her family during the October 19 episode of her podcast, “Baby Mamas No Drama.”

Lowry, 29, was chatting with co-host Vee Rivera when she lamented about missing the gym four times last week. She said it was imperative to work out because she wants to join the Airforce before she turns 30.

“I know people don’t believe me but I am trying to join the military so I have to hit certain goals,” the mother-of-four said around the 17-minute mark of the podcast. “mY birthday is in March, and I’m going to be 30, if I can hit all the milestones by 30, by my birthday, then I can get put in.”

Rivera was surprised that her co-host wanted to enlist, but Lowry said there was a financial reason behind her decision. “B***, you know how much health insurance cost me? I pay $1,800 per month for health insurance,” the “Teen Mom 2” star told her co-host. “I can’t do it anymore. I can’t take it.”

Rivera wasn’t the only one who found the reveal unbelievable. Fans on Reddit were also shocked.

A thread about Lowry joining the military so she wouldn’t have to pay $1,800 in health insurance garnered hundreds of upvotes and more than 550 comments.

“This is so f****** weird to me,” the original poster said. “I get insurance is crazy expensive but truly $1800 a month is enough to make you join the military and that be your sole reasoning?”

“If she was anyone else that doesn’t have teen mom money and refusing to film I’d understand a bit but holy hell she is dumb as s***,” they continued. “It makes me wonder though if she’s afraid of not being on going forward and her bluff is about to be called.”

Lowry Wants a Specific Job in the Military

Lowry wants to be an Aircraft Loadmaster.

Loadmasters must have a high school diploma or GED, plus 15 college credits.

“Extensive coordination goes into planning any Air Force flight, especially when transporting both people and supplies,” the Airforce says about the description for a Loadmaster.

“Responsible for properly loading, securing and escorting cargo and passengers, Aircraft Loadmasters custom load aircraft before any flight,” the description adds. “From calculating proper weight distribution to providing for passenger comfort throughout the flight, these specialists ensure everything and everyone is safe and secure on flights all over the world.”

Rivera wanted to know how long Lowry would have to train for. “It depends what my job is,” she said, adding: “[Basic] training is just eight weeks… There’s only a very specific job that I want and if I don’t get that job I don’t know if I’ll be OK.”

Lowry was inspired to apply for the position because her son Lincoln’s aunt works as a Loadmaster. “It’s a good job and [ex-husband Javi Marroquin’s] sister is a Loadmaster and she loves it so I definitely want to do that. That’s the plan,” she said.

Rivera Can’t See Lowry in the Military

Rivera told Lowry that she was surprised her co-host wanted to enlist and that she couldn’t see her doing it.

“Because people are yelling at me, or…” Lowry said.

Rivera laughed and revealed that wasn’t her original rationale.

Lowry admitted the biggest drawback for her was the early wake-up call.

“Waking up early is the only thing I cannot wrap my head around,” she told Rivera. “I cannot mentally put myself in a place where I wake up at 4 a.m. or 5 a.m., but that’s what basic training is for… to get you acclimated to that.”

“Maybe I’ll sleep better without my children there so I’ll be able to wake up at 4 a.m.,” she said. “So we’ll see. That’s the plan.”

Lowry has four children. Her two youngest children — 4-year-old Lux and 1-year-old Creed — are with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez. She then has one child — 7-year-old Lincoln — with ex-husband Javi Marroquin, and one child — 12-year-old Isaac — with Rivera’s husband, Jo Rivera.

She didn’t talk about what the co-parenting arrangements would be like if she were to follow through with basic training.

