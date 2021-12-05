PHOTO: See Kailyn Lowry’s Now-Deleted Pic With New Man

“Teen Mom 2” star Kailyn Lowry sparked rumors she was dating someone new after she posted and then deleted a picture of herself with a new man.

Even though the image wasn’t on Lowry’s Instagram story for long, a fan from Reddit took a screenshot and shared it with the social media network. The thread became a hot topic on the forum, garnering hundreds of comments from fans who speculated about the person’s identity and relationship to Lowry.

The “Teen Mom 2” star didn’t provide any context for the photo. She just tagged the other person, Keith Splash, and added three emojis that showed fingers crossed.

Some people suspected Lowry and “Keith Splash” were dating. “Oh nice we get to see this ones face BEFORE the pregnancy announcement,” they said. “She’s making progress.”

Others accused Lowry of being “petty” and posting the photo to be spiteful to her ex-boyfriend, Chris Lopez, who just welcomed his third son with another woman.

“She’s insinuating some bullshit to try to make Chris care and get people talking,” they said. “It’s probably not at all what it looks like and he’s probably just a friend or something.”

People also noticed that the image appeared to have been taken in 2018, possibly when Lowry attended the MTV VMAs.

Who Is Keith Splash?

Keith appears to be the eldest son of Lowry’s nanny, Natalie.

On Natalie’s Instagram page, her most recent picture is of her two sons. “When I count my blessings…I count my twin towers twice. 👬🏽,” she captioned the photo of Keith and her youngest.

Keith’s Instagram page is private, but his page for his business, Bare Arms Security, is public. In one of the first photos posted to the page, Keith has his arm wrapped around Lowry.

“#tbt to the @potheadhaircare launch party! @kaillowry put together a great event for an even better product! Definitely go purchase!” he wrote. “Appreciate you for having Bare Arms to help out with the event!”

It wasn’t clear if there was anything more to Lowry and Keith’s relationship other than being business and platonic.

Lowry Is Feuding With Lopez

Lowry and Lopez have had a tumultuous relationship for some time now, and the drama between them doesn’t seem to be dying down anytime soon. Lowry took to her “Coffee Convos” podcast on December 2, 2021, to slam her ex after he didn’t tell her their two sons — 4-year-old Lux and 1-year-old Creed — were sick.

She said Lopez’s mother called her and that’s when Lowry noticed Lux looked unwell. She tried to reach Lopez, but when she didn’t hear from her ex she drove to his mother’s house to see her sons.

The “Teen Mom 2” star decided to get her son looked at by a health professional at an urgent care center. Lopez followed her to the facility and brought Creed, which was the first time she found out the 1-year-old was suffering from the same symptoms.

“Creed also has the same thing that Lux has!” the MTV star said on the podcast. “Why when you noticed what was happening did you not, A: call me to — I don’t know — for us to decide together that something was going on. Something was clearly wrong, or B: decide, make an executive decision to take them to urgent care and have me meet you there.”

