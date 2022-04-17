Source Close to Kailyn Lowry Goes Off About New Boyfriend

After fans came after Elijah Scott, the new boyfriend of “Teen Mom 2” star Kailyn Lowry new boyfriend, his sister came to his defense. His family member, whose name is Jasmine Janea on Instagram, was “baffled” by social media users who judged Scott for dating Lowry.

Janea — who is followed on Instagram by Lowry’s friend Keith “Splash” and her nanny, Natalie Knapp — left a comment on the Teen Mom Fanz Instagram account on April 15.

“Don’t none of y’all know my little brother nor do y’all have the right to say anything about him outta pocket., it sounds like a lot of y’all are bitter and have no lives frfr., like this is what y’all look forward to doing everyday like it baffles me…” she said at the beginning of her post.

Janea Confirmed & Denied Some Rumors About Her Brother

Janea confirmed Lowry and Scott were neighbors, though she denied they were living together — like Lowry’s ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez claimed on his podcast.

“My little brother owes none of y’all an explanation and I wish y’all knew the whole truth instead of going off on the dumb bulls*** you hear and see people posting,” she continued. “Y’all want to know the truth so damn bad, he doesn’t live with her, he bought his house before she bought hers n has been there for a while.”

Janea also confirmed Scott, 23, was in the military and she defended him for holding a gun in one of his Facebook pictures that were leaked by “Teen Mom” fan accounts.

“He served for his country (y’all disrespectful ppl)., that picture was the day of his wedding and If you seen the whole thing you’d understand it was more then just holding a gun.. like y’all make me sick frfr,” she said.

In the last part of her statement, Janea hinted at comments made by Malik Montgomery, the man Lowry secretly dated for two years before getting with Scott.

“Say what you want but come correct.. sorry if dude feels like he got played but she moved on and that’s that,” she said, seemingly talking about Montgomery. “it happens.. so what if he’s young, obviously my brother has something he didn’t and it’s not just about sex..”

Before Janea finished her comment, she had some advice for social media users: “grow tf up, everyone goes through heartaches n breakups it’s a part of life and if your really that mad about it go to a counselor and tell ‘em how you feel .. don’t disrespect my brother.. simple as that.. 👌🏾.”

After fan sites started to post pictures of Scott and identify him as Lowry’s new boyfriend, Montgomery wrote: “Played me for the kid. Thrive on girl,” he wrote on Instagram, according to screenshots.