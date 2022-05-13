Kailyn Lowry Hires Another Lawyer amid Briana DeJesus Feud

The drama between Kailyn Lowry and Briana DeJesus is far from over.

In June 2021, Lowry sued her “Teen Mom 2” co-star, DeJesus, for defamation after the latter claimed Lowry beat her baby daddy, Chris Lopez. In April 2022, the lawsuit was dismissed in DeJesus’ favor.

Now, DeJesus has demanded that Lowry pay back the thousands of dollars she owes in legal fees.

According to The Sun, Lowry has since filed a notice of appearance for a new lawyer– Christopher A. Aguirre. The notice of appearance indicates that Lowry will appear on behalf of an attorney in a court of law moving forward, per King County Law Library. According to Aguirre’s profile on the Trembly Law website, the litigation practice group manager has “successfully and effectively represented many clients with their contractual disputes for over 10 years and has made commercial, business and employment contract litigation his primary area of practice.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Briana DeJesus’ Plan to Collect Legal Fees from Kailyn Lowry

According to The Sun, even though the case was dismissed in favor of DeJesus, the “Teen Mom” star intends to sue Lowry in order to have her legal fees covered. According to Celebuzz, those fees come in at a whopping $120,096.87.

In an interview with The Sun, DeJesus’ lawyer, Marc Randazza, shared, “The anti-slapp law gives us the right to seek attorneys’ fees, and we intend to get Ms. Soto every penny to which she is entitled.”

The judge, Hon. Robert J. Egan, initially sided with DeJesus on April 18, 2022, stating that DeJesus did not break the law.

In his verdict, Judge Egan stated, “Lowry’s claim that Soto’s source of the information that Lowry broke into the house (Mr. Lopez) was unreliable does little to establish that Soto knew, with a high degree of awareness, the claim was false.”

He continued, “Even if the isolated statement regarding ‘breaking and entering’ can be considered defamatory, there is insufficient evidence to establish that Soto knew the statement was false at the time it was made. As a matter of law, Lowry has not met her burden regarding the issue of malice.”

Briana DeJesus’ ‘Lawsuit Party’

On May 4, 2022, The Ashley’s Reality Roundup reported that DeJesus sent Lowry a clown suit after the case was dropped. Now, she is planning a party to celebrate the win and is inviting the “Teen Mom” cast and crew.

A source told the outlet, “With as bad as the ratings are right now, they will probably jump on this and film it. If someone tips Kail off, it would make for glorious TV.”

Another source added, “Some of the [cast and crew] think it’s really low of Briana to do this. They don’t think it’s a good look to attend a ‘Bash Kail’ party, especially when they personally have nothing against Kail. It’s messy and immature. A lot of people think this is just Briana trying get the other cast members to pick a ‘side’ between her and Kail. Honestly, most people [in the cast] don’t care enough,” the source added.

At this time, it is unclear if “Teen Mom” cameras intend on filming the event.