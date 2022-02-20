Kailyn Lowry Dishes on Not Being on ‘Teen Mom’ Next Season

Is Kailyn Lowry going to be part of the new season of “Teen Mom?”

In a recent Instagram story, captured by the Teen Mom Talk Instagram account, Lowry told her fans, “I know I’m in the trailer.”

She continued, “I’ve done VO for a couple episodes, but I think that I’m not in all of them because I didn’t film for six months.”

This isn’t the first time the reality star has discussed her involvement in the series.

On the February 8, 2022, episode of Lowry’s podcast, “Baby Mamas No Drama,” she discussed the difficulties of filming and reservations about how she will come across on screen.

Lowry said she has concerns about how she will be “perceived” and “what other people will take away” from her storyline. “I took only a six-month hiatus and I was like, ‘I cannot bring myself, right now, to get myself into a mind space where I’m openly sharing things on camera.'”

“I’m having a really hard time with that because six months felt like a lifetime for me,” she added.

Fans Weigh In on Lowry’s Involvement in the Show

Fans have been vocal about Lowry’s response to being featured in only “some” episodes.

In the comments section of the @teenmomtalktmt Instagram account, one person wrote, “Girl just quit altogether and let it go then!”

Another echoed those sentiments, writing, “Girl just quit.”

Other users voiced their support for Lowry: “I mean good for her for protecting her peace.” Another wrote, “I really want to see her on tmfr!”

Lowry Vents Her Frustrations About Her Ex

In August 2021, a production source told The Ashley’s Reality Roundup reported that Lowry’s ex, Chris Lopez, had signed a contract with the “Teen Mom” franchise.

The source shared, “When Kail found out Chris is now receiving money for appearing on the show, she was very upset and texted [one of the higher-up producers] and said it was disrespectful of them to have given Chris a contract and not even have given her the heads-up, especially after all these years.”

The source continued, “Kail was not happy that Chris is going to be cashing in on an opportunity created by her.”

Lowry later addressed the situation herself.

According to The Sun, when she was asked by a fan if she was upset that Lopez signed on to “Teen Mom” or if she was unbothered, she replied, “I don’t give one single f*** what Chris does.”

She continued, “I care about how it was handled/how I found out and the lack of respect people have for me after 12 years of doing this show.”

These days, all signs point to Lowry and Lopez still not being on good terms.

In early February 2022, Lopez shaved their son, Creed’s, head. Lowry later opened up about the incident on her Coffee Convos podcast, and said that Lopez didn’t get her permission to cut Creed’s hair. She said that Creed is “traumatized” about the incident.

“I bought products for curly hair over the weekend, and I knew that even if I said no to the haircut, which I did not say yes, I did not consent to it, he would’ve done it anyway,” Lowry vented. “I do think it was solely to get a reaction out of me. I don’t want to give it the public reaction that he wants.”