Kailyn Lowry Battles Rumors She’s Pregnant With 5th Baby

“Teen Mom” alum Kailyn Lowry battled rumors she was pregnant with baby No. 5 after she found a snake in her home. Lowry Googled the symbolism of a snake and shared it to Instagram stories.

The first thing that pops up via Wikipedia says “fertility and rebirth.”

Fertility is only one interpretation.

“Historically, serpents and snakes represent fertility or a creative life force. As snakes shed their skin through sloughing, they are symbols of rebirth, transformation, immortality, and healing,” reads a Wikipedia graph shared by Lowry.

Even though a snake represents rebirth, healing and more, fans on Reddit assumed Lowry was trying to hint that she was pregnant again.

“Oh f***, here we go. Karl found a snake so that automatically means fertility. Baby daddy #4?” an original poster wrote.

Dozens of fans joined in the discussion. While some argued Lowry was getting ready to make a pregnancy announcement, some said Lowry was just “experiencing nature.”

Heavy reached out to Lowry’s rep, but her team had no comment.

Lowry Is Open to the Idea of Getting Pregnant Again

Lowry is the mother of four sons, and she isn’t ruling out a fifth child.

The “Teen Mom” alum talked about the possibility of having another baby, telling guest host Kristen Hook on “Coffee Convos” that she went through the process of egg-freezing, also known as oöcyte cryopreservation.

She also did genetic testing for the first time and discovered she’s a carrier of spinal muscular atrophy. If her partner was also a carrier of the hereditary disease, there’s a 25 percent chance their child could have SMA.

Lowry talked about this with her boyfriend, Elijah Scott. “In the event that we wanted to start planning a family, he needs to be tested for this,” Lowry told Hook.

“You have to think long and hard whether or not this would be a deal-breaker for you because I’m not willing to have children with someone who also has this marker,” she said.

“I was telling him, that might be a deal-breaker for you if we can’t have kids together,” Lowry continued. “You should think about that. I wouldn’t want to hold him back from that.”

Lowry said she’s happy with the family she has now.

“I feel complete with my four kids. I genuinely feel complete and so when people ask me would I have another one,” she said. “If I’m with someone who doesn’t have children of their own I would highly consider it, I would definitely go through — I don’t want to say pros and cons — but I would definitely look at the bigger picture and decide from there.”

Why Lowry Was Resistant to Film Her Last Season

Hook told Lowry she was happy the mother-of-four left “Teen Mom” because the show had changed so much since she originally started.

They didn’t say that MTV fabricated anything, but Lowry and Hook argued that MTV takes major moments and whittles them down into the bite-sized clips, making it nearly impossible for viewers to digest the full scope of the situation.

That’s why Lowry didn’t want to film her situation with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez, where she accused him of trying to kill her. Lopez denies the allegations.

“I’m not gonna discuss something so heavy for it to be minimized to 40 seconds or a minute and that was why I was giving so much resistance to filming things,” Lowry said, referring to the final season she appeared on “Teen Mom.”

Lowry said she was “really hurt” when MTV only devoted two minutes to show her graduation from college. “That was a huge accomplishment and I didn’t get any recognition for it, pretty much at all,” she said.

The Deleware native was afraid MTV would do the same thing if she opened up about her incident with Lopez.

“Things like, you know, what happened to me in October of 2019, I was trying to figure out a way to discuss it and I knew that if I talked about it it would be edited down even further,” she said. “And so for me, it was just like, I can’t talk about all of these things and then you minimize it.”

Fans ridiculed Lowry for not wanting to talk about a variety of topics during her final season on “Teen Mom,” but she maintained “there’s just so much more to it.”

Lowry said she would address things like the incident and her new boyfriend if she had her own show because then she would have more time to explain everything.