Kailyn Lowry Makes Confession About Having Another Baby

Former “Teen Mom” star Kailyn Lowry is finally setting the record straight amid rumors she’s pregnant with her fifth baby. The MTV alum revealed that she is planning to have her tubes tied — and that she wants to keep her organ.

“I am getting my tubes tied,” Lowry told her co-host, Vee Rivera, on the September 13 episode of “Baby Mamas No Drama.”

Rivera seemed surprised by Lowry’s admission.

Lowry said there’s a caveat.

“But, here’s the thing. So, they tell me that they started cutting tubes out, like taking them out, not tying them or burning them. And y’all know I do really weird s*** like eat my placenta and stuff like that,” Lowry said. “I want them to give me my tubes, and I want to put them in a jar. And like, put them on a shelf… because I have too many f****** kids.

Lowry Wants To Be Reminded To Not Have More Kids

Lowry often jokes about the chaos of her life, but the “Teen Mom” star is done expanding her family.

“I need the reminder that I’m not having any more children,” she continued. “I need to make sure that they are out of my body so can I never get pregnant again.”

Lowry is the mother of four sons.

She welcomed her eldest son, 12-year-old Isaac, with Rivera’s husband when they were teenagers. She then went on to marry Javi Marroqui and they have a son, 8-year-old Lincoln. Her two youngest sons — 5-year-old Lux and 2-year-old Creed — are from her tumultuous relationship with Chris Lopez.

The former “Teen Mom” star is dating her neighbor, 24-year-old Elijah Scott. She’s been plagued with pregnancy rumors since she confirmed the relationship in a “soft launch.”

Lowry quit “Teen Mom” in April after nearly 13 years with the series. She said she would return to TV, but only if she was given her own show.

The Deleware native claimed she was asked to participate in MTV’s new “Teen Mom” show, dubbed “The Next Chapter,” but she declined.

Lowry Said She’s ‘The Problem’

When joking with Rivera about the procedure, she said she contact her aunt who’s a pathologist. She wanted to know if it was possible for the doctor to give her her fallopian tubes.

“When I go to my pre-op I’m gonna say give me my tubes,” Lowry said. “Like, it’s my body parts… Give me my body parts right now.”

Lowry’s aunt said the doctors might not give them back because they will want to screen her tubes to make sure there isn’t a “problem.”

“They’re not taking them out because there’s a problem. They’re taking them out because I’m the problem,” Lowry said.

If the doctors do agree to give Lowry what she wants, she’s going to display it proudly.

“It needs to be in my bedroom… so that I’m never contemplating having another kid again because it’s a no for me,” the former MTV star said. “So, I’ll keep you guys updated on this journey.”

