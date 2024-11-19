‘Teen Mom’ Alum Says She Won’t Return to the Franchise

“Teen Mom 2” alum Kailyn Lowry says she is not interested in returning to the “Teen Mom” franchise.

While speaking to Access Hollywood on November 18, Lowry said while she does not have “bad blood with the franchise,” she “would not go back to ‘Teen Mom.'” She also said that she does not have regrets about her time on the MTV series.

“Shout out to ‘Teen Mom.’ Shout out to MTV. Because I would not be here without them. But no regrets. I would do it all over again,” said Lowry during the interview.

She also said she is interested in returning to reality television.

“I love reality TV, so I would go back in a heartbeat,” said Lowry.

Kailyn Lowry Spoke About Joining the ‘Teen Mom’ Franchise

During an October 2024 episode of Trisha Paytas’ podcast “Just Trish,” Lowry spoke about her decision to join the second season of “16 & Pregnant.” Lowry said she found out she was pregnant with her first child, Isaac, 14, when the first season of “16 & Pregnant” began airing in 2009.

“I wrote them a little email and whatever. And then a couple weeks later, the contacted me,” said Lowry on Paytas’ podcast.

While recording a September 2024 interview on the “The Unplanned” podcast, Lowry said she wanted to go on the MTV series to show the difficulties of teen motherhood.

“I came from nothing. Like literally nothing. And I know that there are so many girls who come from nothing. And then they accidentally or by chance, maybe they get themselves into a position where they get pregnant. And I thought maybe if I told this part if you come from nothing and get pregnant, it’s not great,” said Lowry.

Kailyn Lowry Explained Why She Decided to Not Return to the ‘Teen Mom’ Franchise

During the “Just Trish” episode, Lowry explained why she left “Teen Mom 2” in 2022. She said she decided to step away from the franchise partially because of her relationship with her fiancé, Elijah Scott, the father of her three youngest children, Rio, 2, Valley, 1, and Verse, 1.

“There was, like, a lot of reasons. I think, like one, Elijah had not been on TV. We did not plan to get pregnant. It was the first time I slept with him. So also that. And we had just developed a relationship. So, I was like, ‘This is just a lot for one person,’” said Lowry.

Lowry also said she is planning on filming a different reality television series. She said, however, that she does not think Scott would be best suited on reality television, as “he doesn’t express anything on his face.”

“There’s rumors that I hold him hostage and stuff. So I don’t know if he should be on TV. You know what I mean? I don’t know if it would be good or bad. So we’ll see,” quipped Lowry.

Kailyn Lowry Spoke Positively About Her Fiancé in an August 2024 Interview

In an August 2024 interview with Us Weekly, Lowry shared how much she appreciates Scott, who proposed to her during the summer of 2024. She said that she likes that he is “so cool, calm, and collected at all times.” Lowry also said she “feel[s] bad sometimes” for Scott because her life “is kind of crazy.”

“I’ve never experienced that in my entire life. He’s an angel on this earth. And don’t know what I did to deserve him. Because he’s so — nothing is too big of a problem,” said Lowry to the publication.

In addition, the mother of seven said that Scott has been excelling in his role of stepfather to her children, Isaac, Lincoln, 10, Lux, 7, and Rio, 4.

“My kids love him so — I just really never seen that, you know what I mean?” said Lowry during the Us Weekly interview.