Kailyn Lowry Takes NSFW Gig After Quitting ‘Teen Mom’

“Teen Mom 2” alum Kailyn Lowry landed a NSFW gig after quitting the series that made her “barely” famous.

The mother-of-four is hawking a sex toy, the womanizer global duo, which retails for $219.99 on Lovehoney.com. Lowry’s fans who purchased the item received 20% off with her discount code.

“This amazing toy offers double stimulation for an experience like any other,” Lowry wrote in part of the caption for her ad. “The powerful motor has 10 different vibration modes and 12 intensity levels.”

Lowry maintained that she has always been open about masturbation. “If you guys have listened to any of my podcasts, you guys know that I’m big on self-love, heavy on self-exploration,” she said in the video for the ad. “And what better way to do that than with your own toy?”

“I’m seriously obsessed with this toy, especially when I’m on work trips and I’m gone for a week,” Lowry continued. “So definitely make this year about self-pleasure, make yourself a priority. It is part of self-care.”

Fans Mocked Lowry for Her Ad

Some people online were not pleased when they saw Lowry’s latest business venture, which coincided with her final episode on “Teen Mom 2.”

“You need help very desperate,” one fan wrote under Lowry’s Instagram post.

“This is just gross,” another said.

“So you sell sex toys now? didnt you mock farrah for her doing the same?” a third person asked, referring to “Teen Mom OG” alum Farrah Abraham.

In her last episode on “Teen Mom 2,” Lowry maintained that she makes more money from her podcasts than she does on the MTV series. She said she didn’t want to film with “Teen Mom” anymore because she felt like producers “hounded” her to talk about her children’s fathers. She maintained that co-star Leah Messer wasn’t treated the same way.

The scene was shared to the “Teen Mom” Instagram page, and Lowry thanked MTV for the time she spent on the show.

“Thankful for the opportunities & never discredit that I was able to branch out bc of it. Thank you to everyone who has supported me on this journey,” she wrote. “Can’t wait to watch everyone’s stories unfold in future episodes!”

What Is Lowry’s Net Worth?