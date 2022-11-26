Kailyn Lowry on Her Feud With Javi Marroquin: ‘He Won’t Even Look at Me’

“Teen Mom 2″ star Kailyn Lowry opened up about her fractured relationship with ex-husband Javi Marroquin on the Thursday, November 17 episode of her podcast “Coffee Convos.”

Lowry told her co-host Lindsie Chrisley that she and Javi are currently on “bad terms” and said their falling out has negatively affected their nine-year-old son Lincoln.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kailyn on Her Fractured Relationship With Javi

Over the years, “Teen Mom” fans have watched Lowry and Marroquin struggle to maintain a healthy relationship since their 2015 split.

On the November 17 episode, Lowry spoke candidly about her relationship with Marroquin, telling Chrisley that she and her ex are not on speaking terms.

“He won’t even look at me or speak to me if I’m in his presence,” she said on the podcast.

Lowry then told Chrisley that she and Marroquin’s dynamic is affecting their son Lincoln.

“[Lincoln] said something to both of us on Sunday,” she said. “He was like, ‘You get along, then you don’t get along, and then you do, and then you don’t,’ and he was basically saying that it’s exhausting.”

“He wants his parents to be friends,” she added.

After Chrisley expressed her worries about the co-parenting situation, Lowry responded by saying that the feud is not her fault.

“It’s not because of me,” she said. “It is not because of me. I’m so far past that.”

“I want to be on civil terms, talking terms, for my son,” she added.

Why Are Kailyn & Javi Fighting?

Lowry did not reveal a specific reason for the rift in the relationship but she hinted that Marroquin’s relationship with Lauren Comeau could be a factor.

“If he wants to be in a relationship or not, I’m ok with that, I’m comfortable with that,” Lowry said on the November 17 episode.

“It’s been six or seven years since we got divorced, and we know what we’re capable of,” she said, referring to co-parenting. “So why, [after] seven years, are we not ok to say thank you to each other or hi and bye? I don’t care if he’s in a relationship or not. Hi and bye, there’s no boundaries crossed.”

The rift could also be because of an argument the former couple had a few months back.

In the September 8 episode of “Coffee Convos,” Lowry revealed that Marroquin was upset after she mentioned him and his family on the podcast.

“Javi and I’s issues, right now we’re back to [communicating by] email only. He’s a complete dick,” she said on the episode.

The “Teen Mom” star then revealed that her ex sent her a “nasty” text, telling her not to talk about his family on “Coffee Convos.”

“He told me ‘don’t ever talk about his family’ and that I’m being fake about how close we are and how good [his family is],” she said. “I’m not allowed to talk about his mom and, ‘don’t ever ask his sister for anything.'”

“I highly, highly, highly doubt that they have any idea that you’re acting like a f***ing moron, and they’re able to make their own decision,” she continued.

“Teen Mom: Next Chapter” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on MTV.

