Kailyn Lowry Reveals the Reason Behind Her Social Media Absence

“Teen Mom 2” star Kailyn Lowry addressed her social media absence on Tuesday’s episode of her podcast “Baby Mamas No Drama.”

The May 3 episode titled “Accepting people for who they are” was Kail’s comeback episode after she took a brief hiatus from recording the show.

Kail opened up about her mental health on the podcast, telling her fans that she had to take time away due to her struggles with depression.

“This is the first day in a while that I feel good,” she said after revealing she started taking an anti-depressant medication last week.

The MTV star told listeners that, at one point, she could not get out of bed because of her depression.

‘Teen Mom’ Fans Praise Kailyn Lowry’s Honesty

“Teen Mom” fans commented on the most recent “Baby Mamas No Drama” Instagram post thanking Kail for being honest about her struggles with mental health.

“As a depressed, recovering addict…I LOVED this episode!! 💙💙,” one fan commented.

“Kail is a true hero for being such a great mental health role model,” another Instagram user wrote. “Thanks for letting us in on your struggles. You are not alone ❤️.”

“I loved the podcast today! It was so real and so relatable for me. So proud of all of you,” a third user commented.

Kailyn Lowry & Vee Rivera Celebrate Mental Health Awareness Month

Kail and Vee are staunch supporters of mental health awareness. On May 1, the official “Baby Mamas No Drama” Instagram account celebrated mental health awareness month and let their fans know they are not alone.

“You know we are all about openly discussing our mental health struggles with you guys,” they wrote in the caption of the post. “May is mental health awareness! For the month of May, organizations like the ADAA (Anxiety & Depression Association of America) fight to reduce stigma & help people get the proper care & support they need💗.”

They continued, “Be the best advocate you can be by vowing to break the stigma, educate yourself on the mental disorders affecting yourself or those around you, and NEVER be afraid to reach out for help.”

“Teen Mom” fans fled to the comment section to thank Vee and Kail for spreading awareness.

“Kail and vee are amazing,” one fan wrote.

“Amen on that,” another Instagram user commented.

“Teen Mom 2” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on MTV. You can also stream the new season on YouTube TV with a subscription plan.

