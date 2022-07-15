‘Teen Mom’ Star Reveals She Struggled With Suicidal Thoughts

“Teen Mom 2” star Kailyn Lowry opened up about her struggles with depression on the Friday, July 15 episode of her podcast “Barely Famous.”

Lowry spoke to guest Dr. Drew Pinsky about how “Teen Mom” affected her mental health journey. She also revealed a particularly traumatic experience that led to her having suicidal thoughts.

Kailyn Lowry Opens up to Dr. Drew Pinsky

On the Friday episode, Lowry revealed that one of her high school boyfriends recently committed suicide. She was not referring to ex Jo Rivera with whom she shares her eldest son Issac.

The mother-of-four told Dr. Drew that the experience triggered her and led to her having suicidal thoughts.

“My ex-boyfriend, so someone I dated in high school actually before Jo, he recently committed suicide,” she said. “I was very conflicted about it, and I couldn’t understand my feelings on why I would think – I have thought about suicide more since he committed suicide.”

Lowry said she spoke to her therapist, who helped her understand why the experience triggered her depression.

“And I told my therapist that, and she said that it can be not actually contagious, but it almost opens the door for people who are already, you know, suicidal,” she told Dr. Drew.

Kailyn Lowry on Why She Left ‘Teen Mom 2’

Lowry opened up about her decision to leave “Teen Mom” in a May 2022 interview with E! News.

The MTV star attributed her exit primarily to her shifting priorities.

“I want to focus on my self-growth and my kids and I didn’t feel like the show aligned with the goals that I have anymore,” she told the outlet. “I decided it was time for me to move on.”

While it is unlikely Lowry will return to “Teen Mom,” the 30-year-old revealed to E! News that she would be down to film her own show with MTV.

“I joked to the producers that if you guys want to give me my own show, I would be willing to tell all about my new relationship and what we’re planning and working on together,” she told the publication.

