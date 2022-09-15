Kailyn Lowry Admits to Making Major Parenting ‘Mistake’

Former “Teen Mom 2” star Kailyn Lowry had some choice words for mom shamers.

Lowry reflected on being a parent during the September 9 episode of her podcast, “Barely Famous” during a chat with her assistant and podcast manager, Kristen Correia.

Lowry took her four kids on what she called a “trauma tour” in her hometown of Honesdale, Pennsylvania, so they could see where they grew up.

Lowry, 30, said her estranged mother, Suzi Irwin, would leave her alone for “days on end” while she went on a “bender” and she wouldn’t know where her mother went. “I knew if my mom was drinking it was going to be a four or five-day thing.”

“I would worry about my mom when I was a kid,” Lowry said, noting that she had the numbers to all the local bars memorized.

Correia said she was impressed to see the type of mother Lowry became without having an example, but that doesn’t mean Lowry doesn’t make mistakes.

“For me, when I make a mistake and I know it’s going to affect my children, it bothers me a lot,” Lowry said.

As for the mom-shamers out there, Lowry is aware that her actions affect her four sons.

“Like, people don’t realize that you don’t have to tell me that I’m traumatizing my kids,” she said at the 24-minute mark of the podcast. “You don’t have to tell me that I can make better decisions, and I need to be a role model for my children, like, I know that.”

“And when I do f*** up, I feel really f****** bad about it,” she said. “But… nobody ever apologized to me, and it just like — did my mom ever feel bad?”

Lowry Said There’s Much More to Her Story

There’s a lot more to Lowry’s story that fans don’t know about.

“This is why I wished they covered so much more on ‘Teen Mom’ because there’s a reason I’m so f***ed up,” she said.

Lowry reminded people that Irwin signed custody of Lowry over to Jo Rivera’s mom, Janet, when she got pregnant at 16. The MTV star said she’s not sure why her mom didn’t relinquish her parental rights when Lowry was a child but then did so freely when she was a teenager.

Lowry talked about sitting at a bar while her mom drank and having babysitters who did lines of coke in front of her.

The former “Teen Mom 2” star said one time she woke up in the middle of the night when she was 8 or 9 and a grown man was touching her. She doesn’t even know how the man got into her house or who he was.

Lowry Showed Her Sons The Different Houses She Lived In

Part of Lowry’s “trauma tour” was showing her four sons the different houses she lived in growing up.

“The kind of didn’t really understand,” she said. “When I moved it was because my mom either couldn’t afford to move there herself or she got a boyfriend so we moved in with the boyfriend.”

Lowry said every time her sons moved it was to a bigger and better house, so they couldn’t comprehend the different moves that Lowry made while she was a child.