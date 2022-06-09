Teen Mom: Kailyn Lowry Plays a Prank on Her Ex Boyfriend

Kailyn Lowry decided to have a little fun on the Thursday, June 9 episode of her podcast “Coffee Convos.” One of Lowry’s listeners wrote in and requested that she prank call her ex Jo Rivera, with whom she shares custody of her eldest son Issac.

Kailyn Lowry Prank Calls Jo Rivera

Lowry liked the prank idea and quickly dialed her ex’s phone number.

She started the conversation by telling Rivera she wanted to sell her house, to which he replied, “you just moved in there.”

“Yeah, I [want to] sell it,” Lowry continued. “I’m [going to] get a single wide trailer and I’m [going to] start over.”

The MTV star then asked Rivera how far away he would be comfortable with her moving.

Rivera replied, “Not far. How far away do you want to move?”

Lowry said she was interested in moving closer to the beach. Rivera then brought up the issue of schooling, suggesting she couldn’t move far away because of Issac’s education.

The “16 and Pregnant” alum pretended to be completely disinterested in her child’s education, stating, “oh, I forgot about the kid’s schooling.” She told her ex, “Well, I’d probably just leave Issac with you for the school year.”

Rivera realized something was not right. He asked Lowry, “wait-where are you?” Lowry then broke out in laughter and informed her ex it was a prank call for the podcast.

Kailyn Lowry Calls Out Her Haters

Lowry called out her haters in a January 2022 TikTok. The MTV star posted a screenshot from her notes app titled “Things I Should Apologize For.”

She started the video by saying, “Okay, you guys. These are things I should apologize for.”

She then delivered a sarcastic apology for each item on her list.

“First on the list is ’16 and Pregnant,'” she said. “I’m sorry that I took this opportunity presented to me and was able to turn it into a career. I definitely should not have done that.”

She then called out fans who accused her of having no job, stating, “next on the list is no job.

“Obviously I don’t make any money,” she joked. “I don’t know whose feeding these f***ing kids.” She also addressed fans who accused her of not using her degree. According to People Magazine, Lowry graduated from Delaware State University in 2017 with a bachelor’s degree.

Lowry fought back against fans who accused her of not using her education.

“Sorry that you guys don’t think podcasting and writing books is good enough,” she said in the TikTok.

Next on Lowry’s list was her divorce from her ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

“I was young. I probably should’ve never gotten married in the first place,” she told viewers.

“I’m sorry about that. I know [me] getting divorced devastated every single one of you,” Lowry joked.

She also called out fans who criticized her for having children with multiple men.

“I definitely want to apologize,” she said sarcastically. “My deepest apologies to you guys. Life should [have] never went on for me. I should have remained single and not had any more children.”

The last item on Lowry’s list was aimed at fans who took issue with Lowry’s success in the podcasting world.

The MTV star joked that she should have turned down the opportunities.

You can catch up on old episodes of “Teen Mom OG” and “Teen Mom 2” on Philo.

READ NEXT: Farrah Abraham’s Rumored Boyfriend Mack Lovat Says He ‘Never Agreed’ to a Relationship