‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Reveals Embarrassing Story on ‘Coffee Convos’

“Teen Mom 2” star Kailyn Lowry shared an embarrassing story about herself on the May 19 episode of her podcast “Coffee Convos.”

Lowry told co-host Lindsie Chrisley she had an unfortunate accident due to a stomach bug.

“I’m still recovering from yesterday. I think I had a small stomach bug,” she said. “I s*** myself last night.”

Chrisley replied with laughter and asked her friend to explain what led to the accident.

“I had Chick-fil-A for lunch around 11:30/12:00, and I immediately felt like something was not right,” she told Chrisley. “I didn’t feel like the food was undercooked or anything, but I was like, ‘that’s not so good.’ [I] felt a little weird.”

Lowry said her stomach started to feel “weird” later in the day after picking her kids up from school.

“I start backing out of the parking spot after [my kids] came back out and I said, ‘we have to go to Royal Farms.’ They were like, ‘why what’s wrong’ and I was like, ‘I’m gonna s*** myself,'” she said.

Lowry started laughing while recalling the event. She told Chrisley that her kids were cracking up and didn’t understand why she couldn’t “just hold it.”

“Lindsie, when I tell you I’m shaking and clenching my a**cheeks together so hard,” she said.

“It just started coming out,” she continued. “I was clenching, and it was coming out.”

Kailyn Lowry Tried to Keep Her Accident a Secret

Lowry told listeners she wanted to keep the accident a secret from her new boyfriend.

The “16 and Pregnant” alum said she called her nanny, Natalie, and told her to make sure her boyfriend wasn’t at the house when she arrived.

She told Chrisley that she tracked her boyfriend’s location on her way home to make sure they didn’t arrive at the same time.

“I have his location…so I had to look at his location to make sure he was like far [away],” she said.

Lowry’s plan to keep her boyfriend in the dark didn’t go according to plan. Her son Lincoln spilled the beans to her new beau as soon as he got home.

Fans React to Kailyn Lowry’s Bathroom Story

The official “Coffee Convos” Instagram page shared a photo of Lowry and Chrisley to promote the latest episode and fans wasted no time commenting their thoughts on Lowry’s infamous bathroom incident.

“Oh my gosh I’m dyyyyiiiinnng with this s*** story,” one fan commented. “This is the content MTV needed to cover from you 🤣🤣. I’m sorry that happened, but I’m glad I got to hear the story.”

“You guys had me dying this morning on my drive to work, thank you ❤️,” another user wrote.

“Why was I eating Chick fil A while listening to the s*** story!??!! 🥴😩😂,” a third user added.

“This episode turned a bad morning into a good one,” a fourth user wrote. “Thanks for making me literally cry with your s*** stories 🤣🤣🤣.”

“I’m dying!!! CRYING,” a fifth user chimed in. “Can we roll the windows down mom?? 🤣🤣🤣 FREAKING DEAD 💀.”

