Kailyn Lowry Exposes Fan After Receiving Backlash in Her DMs

Former “Teen Mom 2” star Kailyn Lowry exposed a private message she received from a follower. The person disparaged Lowry’s looks, accused her of not being able to have a successful relationship and accused the podcast host of lying about a rumored pregnancy.

Lowry took a screenshot of her DMs and posted it to her Instagram stories on October 2. She did not block out the fan’s username, although the person appears to have deleted their account — or changed their name online.

“Girl stop denying the rumors. You & that big a** mouth, looking like a damn toad,” the person wrote. “Stop denying it. And have some decency stepping out of the house. Now we know why you can’t keep man, look at you.”

Although the pregnancy rumors concerning Lowry are prevalent, she has never confirmed she was expecting a child. Instead, she said she is going to get her tubes “cut out” and wants to display them in her home.

Lowry Cautioned The Person About People’s Mental Health

Lowry’s been open about her battle with depression and, in her response, she warned the follower to be careful about what they say to others.

“How would you feel if someone committed suicide after you sent messages like this???” Lowry wrote back. “I don’t owe anyone anything, but you should be careful about what you say.”

The fan didn’t back down.

“You’ve said/done much much worse. And to this day continue to talk s*** about others,” they said. “So you can’t even pull that suicide card. Stop.”

Lowry then addressed her followers directly, posting a message on top of the screenshot. She wants people to stop sending hateful messages.

“Y’all have got to stop with this s***. You don’t know people’s mental health status – I wasn’t speaking about myself (although I’ve been there),” it read. “I was speaking in general.”

Lowry Said The Paparazzi Has Been Stalking Her

Since rumors kicked up that she was expecting her fifth child — and potentially her first with her boyfriend, Elijah Scott — Lowry revealed that the paparazzi has been following her endlessly. She’s even afraid to be naked in her bathroom, fearing they might snap a picture of her while she is undressed.

“I’m frustrated because I literally felt like I couldn’t even shower naked because I felt like someone was watching me,” she said on “Coffee Convos.”

“Because they’ve been outside my house,” she continued. “They follow me everywhere I go. I literally have 10 pictures in my phone of every place I went yesterday and they follow me.”

Lowry said the police weren’t able to help her because she’s a celebrity.

“I went to the police for help and they told me because I left out information — I guess that they were paparazzi –that I wasted resources. But I didn’t know it mattered that they were paparazzi,” she continued. “Now I’m scared. Because at first it was funny but now it’s not funny because I feel like they’re watching me in my bathroom.”

Lowry quit “Teen Mom 2” in April after nearly 13 years with MTV. Although she’s done with “Teen Mom,” she’d be interested in getting her own show.