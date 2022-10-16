Kailyn Lowry Dismantles Pregnancy Rumors on Instagram Live

Kailyn Lowry said it again: She’s not pregnant.

The former “Teen Mom 2” star was forced to dismantle pregnancy rumors — again — when she went on Instagram live and questions about her potentially having a fifth child continued to pop up.

The award-winning podcast host addressed rumors about her breathing. Some listeners noticed Lowry has been breathing heavier and wondered if it was related to pregnancy.

“No this is sleep apnea breathing, overweight breathing,” she said on Instagram live. “I’m literally obese.

“That’s what this is,” she continued. “Y’all always talk about my f****** breathing. I’m literally obese.”

Lowry went on to clarify further that she’s not having another baby and doesn’t want to try to have a baby girl in the future either.

“I’m getting my tubes tied. I’m getting my tubes tied next month so that’s gonna be a no,” Lowry said. “Never gonna try for a girl. Never gonna try for more kids.”

Lowry is slated to get her tubes tied so she makes sure she doesn’t have any more children. “I’m not getting my tubes tied, I’m actually getting them cut out,” she said.

Lowry wants to turn her organs into home decor.

“I want to put them in a jar, I want to put some formalin in a jar, put the tubes in the jar, put them on my nightstand, and make sure every single night before I got to bed I know my tubes are out of my body,” she said.

Even though she’s not going to have any more children, Lowry still doesn’t want to share the baby girl names she picked out.

Lowry Had a Hard Time Naming Lux

During the Instagram live session, Lowry also talked about how she came up with some of her son’s names.

Originally, she wanted to name Isaac, 12, “Christian,” but his dad, Jo Rivera, shot down the idea.

When she was pregnant with 8-year-old Lincoln, she was going to name him Roman. But then she started to watch “Prison Break” with her then-husband, Javi Marroquin, and they decided to name him after the character Lincoln Burrows. She said trolls came after her and accused her of trying to be “cool” and “trendy,” but she’s happy she picked Lincoln now because it’s a unique name.

It was a little bit harder when it came to naming 5-year-old Lux. She’s always had a tumultuous relationship with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez — and their relationship didn’t become any easier after Lux was born.

She said they struggled to find a name they agreed on while she was pregnant. She still liked the name Christian, and thought it was would work since it’s a longer version of Lopez’s name, but at the time he didn’t want a junior.

She originally wrote “Christian Russell” on Lux’s birth certificate, but Lopez refused to sign it.

Lowry Clarified Creed Romello’s Name

Lowry’s favorite baby name is Romello Creed. Fans have long been confused about the 2-year-old’s name, and it turns out that Lowry was a little confused, too.

Some of his official documents said his name was Creed Romello and others were Romello Creed.

Ultimately, Lowry picked Romello as her fourth son’s middle name because all her boys have a double L as their middle name.