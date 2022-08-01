‘Teen Mom’ Star Sparks Rumors With Flashback Photos

A star from “Teen Mom” has sparked new rumors after posting a series of flashback images on Instagram.

Kailyn Lowry has been up against pregnancy speculations for weeks and added fuel to that fire when she shared several old snaps.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kailyn Lowry Sparks Pregnancy With Home Birth Flashbacks: ‘If She Didn’t Want Anyone to Know This Is Definitely Not the Way to Do It’

On July 30, Lowry shared a series of photos from her home birth with her son Creed Lopez for his birthday. Lowry is also mom to Lincoln Marroquin, Lux Lowry and Isaac Rivera, she had three fathers for four children.

“I haven’t follow for a while- did someone impregnate her AGAIN??” someone asked.

“Let’s not talk about this bump. Let’s talk about that bump. Whew, what a day!!” someone wrote alluding to the photos that surfaced where it appears Lowry has a baby bump.

“I feel like she’s teasing this to turn around and say ‘how DARE you speculate that I’m pregnant?’ and get on tmz for clapping back against the body shamers or whatever,” someone else wrote.

“Go figure how her story is pregnancy related and rumors are going around that she is pregnant. If she didn’t want anyone to know…this is definitely not the way to do it!” someone pointed out.

Fans Think Kowry Is ‘Strategically Hiding Behind’ Her Kids in Recent Snap

Fans also noticed Lowry’s latest photo she is “strategically hiding behind” her kids so no one can see her stomach.

“@isaacelliottr behind the camera & @lincmarroquin on the court,” she wrote on July 31, 2022. “Loved celebrating my boys this weekend & cheering on Linc today! @luxrlowry picked out his own outfit today & I can’t.”

“Whether she is pregnant or not, the speculation helps her brand,” someone pointed out. “She is probably on the phone with Larry and Morgan right now, trying to talk them into filming Kail and the Chaos.”

“The secret is out stop hiding the pregnancy,” someone said on the post.

“If she IS pregnant again I wonder if she’ll try and weasel her way onto the new TM show,” a fan asked.

“I know she’s not like an a,b or c list celeb but wouldn’t someone snap a photo of her if she was pregnant and her face doesn’t look pregnant at all,” someone said. “It’s very different than the ones posted with her belly. I’m kind of on the fence about this one.”

“I just saw this pic on IG and thought to myself instantly, ‘she’s hiding her belly!’ And then I came here and saw this posted,” a fan wrote. “Seems so obvious at this point. I wonder if she’ll ever announce this time.”

“I don’t care if she’s pregnant or not,” someone said. “Kail reeks of Don’t Tell Me What To Do . Fine. Have babies with multiple partners and see how that works out for you. It ain’t cute, girl. Shite gonna catch up with you and not in a good way. But yeah, you do you Kail.”

“Girl u look beautiful u r glowing! Stop hiding ur little belly,” someone wrote on the Instagram post.

