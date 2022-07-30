Paparazzi Snap Pictures of Kailyn Lowry & Elijah Scott

The paparazzi were out to get photos of “Teen Mom” star Kailyn Lowry and her boyfriend, Elijah Scott. The Sun, which published the pictures on July 29, claimed Lowry and Scott looked “tense” in the pictures.

Rumors that Lowry was expecting her fifth child with a fourth man began to swirl after her ex — Chris Lopez — hinted Lowry was pregnant.

Lowry, 30, was pictured wearing a blue T-shirt and black pants and Scott, 24, sported a neon yellow shirt.

Lowry is the mother of four children. She welcomed her 12-year-old son, Isaac, with her high school boyfriend, Jo Rivera. Her middle son, 8-year-old Lincoln, is from her relationship with her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin. Lowry then had two children with Lopez, 4-year-old Lux and 2-year-old Creed.

Rumors about Lowry’s possible fifth pregnancy took flight after he tweeted a cryptic message. “Out here talking bout you’ll beat me up now you know you gotta protect the belly stop it,” he wrote. The message was quickly deleted, but preserved online by various “Teen Mom” fan accounts.

Lopez, 28, then went on Instagram, where he talked about the drama going down between the exes. “Somebody explain something to me. Like, as a woman, what posses you to say ‘I will really beat you the f*** up,’ knowing that, one, you can’t fight, two, and you’re not like that,” he said.

“Granted, I get it. Your boyfriend’s in the car, but why would you want him to get his a** whooped for you? Now he going to hate you,” Lopez continued. “Make that make sense, Kail Lowry.”

Heavy reached out to Lowry’s rep about the pregnancy rumors but didn’t hear back.

Fans Were Convinced Lowry Was Pregnant

After seeing the photos posted by The Sun, fans on Reddit were confident Lowry was having a baby again.

“Argh. This woman. Baby daddy’s aren’t pokemon, you don’t have to catch ’em all!” read one comment, with more than 100 upvotes.

“9.5/10 I despise pregnancy speculation but kail loves being pregnant and even though she’s thick she’s always been tighter in the tummy area (comparing to myself another thick bitch). Sooooo idk team boy,” another wrote.

While some people were commenting freely about Lowry possibly being pregnant, others said it was unfair to comment about a woman’s body.

“I don’t think she is pregnant. I do listen to her podcast, she’s really suffering w depression on meds now and still in therapy. I think it’s just depression weight gain,” they said.

Lowry Said She Probably Wasn’t Going to Have More Kids

Even though Lowry didn’t dispel the new pregnancy rumors, she said on her podcast that she probably wasn’t going to have more kids because she was working on her mental health and finding the right medication.

“I think the more time that goes on, the more I just don’t want more children because I feel like I’m spreading myself so thin, um, and all my kids are such different ages that they all need me for different parts of their lives right now,” Lowry said on the July 8 episode of “Barely Famous.”

At the time, Lowry said she was considering getting her tubes tied.

Lowry said even though she wants to have a girl, she wouldn’t purposely try to have one.

“Not because I don’t want one, but this depression has truly humbled me and has really taught me that I need to put myself first sometimes, and I can’t stay busy 100% of the time because I think once my life slowed down, and I left the show and things like that, my life slowed down so much so I was forced to kind of deal with the things that I hadn’t been dealing with, so I just don’t think that now is a good time in my life to have more children,” she explained.