Isaac Rivera Roasts His Mom, Kailyn Lowry, About Being Pregnant

“Teen Mom” kid Isaac Rivera, the son of Kailyn Lowry and Jo Rivera, roasted his mother when he appeared on the August 26 episode of her solo podcast, “Barely Famous.”

Lowry, 30, had her sons on the podcast to answer questions from fans, and one of the things people were curious about was how her boyfriends affected her sons.

“I just want you guys to know that if there’s ever someone who I date that you don’t like or that you don’t want me with, I would leave them,” Lowry added.

Isaac wondered if his mother would follow through on her promise. “That would be like really hard though. Wouldn’t it?” he asked.

“No. Because you guys need me more than I need a man,” she said. “Do you think I need a man?”

“Not really,” The 12-year-old answered. “The only thing you do with men is make more kids.”

Lowry burst into a fit of laughter saying, “Oh my God, oh, you’re kicked off the podcast… Oh my gosh, I’m done.”

After Lowry confirmed her relationship with 24-year-old Elijah Scott, the former “Teen Mom 2” star began to battle rumors that she’s pregnant with her fifth child. The MTV star didn’t directly deny the rumors that she was expecting, but she hasn’t confirmed them either.

In addition to mothering Isaac, Lowry also has three more sons. She shares 8-year-old Lincoln with her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, and her two youngest sons — 5-year-old Lux and 2-year-old Creed — with Chris Lopez.

Lowry Wants Her Kids to Know They Come First

During the August 26 episode of “Barely Famous,” Lowry hit home that she puts her kids before any man she has in her life.

“So when people say to me that I’m going to mess up your lives because of dating, what do you think about that?” Lowry asked Isaac.

“You’re not gonna do anything so I’m not worried about that,” Isaac answered.

“Do you ever feel like I leave you guys so I can hang out with somebody?” Lowry wanted to know.

“No, you haven’t,” Isaac reassured his mother.

Lowry emphasized that her kids are more important to her than having a partner.

“I would never. Y’all come first. Even if that means I gotta spend four nights a week at the football field. Or 12 nights a week taking you to piano,” she said. “I don’t care. I’ll do it. Basketball, football, whatever. Anything y’all need.”

Lowry Said She’s Being ‘Stalked’ by Paparazzi

As rumors about Lowry’s potential pregnancy continue to swirl, Lowry told her “Coffee Convos” co-host Lindsie Chrisley that paparazzi have began to stalk her and she’s scared.

“I’ve been chased by paparazzi for three days,” Lowry said. “I’m frustrated because I literally felt like I couldn’t even shower naked because I felt like someone was watching me. Because they’ve been outside my house. They follow me everywhere I go. I literally have 10 pictures in my phone of every place I went yesterday and they follow me.”

She said the police wouldn’t help her because she’s been on reality TV.

“I went to the police for help and they told me because I left out information — I guess that they were paparazzi –that I wasted resources. But I didn’t know it mattered that they were paparazzi,” Lowry told Chrisley. “Now I’m scared. Because at first it was funny but now it’s not funny because I feel like they’re watching me in my bathroom.”