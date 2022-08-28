Kailyn Lowry Finally Responds to Rumors She’s Pregnant

Former “Teen Mom 2” star Kailyn Lowry finally addressed rumors she’s pregnant with her fifth child. The MTV alum has been under scrutiny about expecting another baby, with the podcast host saying paparazzi followed her for three days.

Lowry, 30, blasted people who wondered if she’s pregnant during an appearance on Instagram Live.

“You all have to stop asking people if they’re pregnant! That’s not okay!” Lowry said, per The Sun. “You would never ask a normal person if they were pregnant. That’s so rude!”

Lux, 5, agreed with his mother. “Yeah, it is!” he said in the background, according to The Sun.

Lowry acknowledged her body had changed, but that didn’t mean she was pregnant. “Can’t people gain weight? Like is that a thing?” she asked.

Gossip about Lowry expanding her family started up once she began dating her boyfriend, 24-year-old Elijah Scott.

Isaac Roasted His Mom About Her Pregnancies

Lowry invited her eldest son, 12-year-old Isaac, to her “Barely Famous” podcast.

Lowry wanted her kids to know that they come before anybody she dates. Isaac said he was aware of this because she only needs men for one thing.

“I just want you guys to know that if there’s ever someone who I date that you don’t like or that you don’t want me with, I would leave them,” Lowry said.

Isaac wondered if his mother would follow through on her promise. “That would be like really hard though. Wouldn’t it?” he asked.

“No. Because you guys need me more than I need a man,” she said. “Do you think I need a man?”

“Not really,” The 12-year-old answered. “The only thing you do with men is make more kids.”

Lowry laughed at her son. “Oh my God, oh, you’re kicked off the podcast,” she said. “Oh my gosh, I’m done.”

Isaac is the son Lowry shares with her ex-boyfriend, Jo Rivera. Her middle son, 8-year-old Lincoln, is from her marriage to her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin. She also welcomed two children — 5-year-old Lux and 2-year-old Creed — with her ex-boyfriend, Chris Lopez.

Lowry Said the Paparazzi Are Chasing Her

Until recently, Lowry didn’t downright deny the pregnancy rumors. She evaded the question and didn’t directly say she wasn’t pregnant for a fifth time.

Lowry telling her followers they were “rude” for asking the question comes after she said on “Coffee Convos” that a paparazzo in a white Fiat followed her around Deleware for three days.

The mother-of-four said she was freaked out and went to the police, but was threatened with a felony charge (for wasting police resources) when she reported someone stalking her, but didn’t mention that she was a reality TV star or that she suspected it could have been paparazzi.

“I’m frustrated because I literally felt like I couldn’t even shower naked because I felt like someone was watching me,” she said. “Because they’ve been outside my house. They follow me everywhere I go. I literally have 10 pictures in my phone of every place I went yesterday and they follow me.”

“I went to the police for help and they told me because I left out information — I guess that they were paparazzi –that I wasted resources. But I didn’t know it mattered that they were paparazzi,” she continued. “Now I’m scared. Because at first it was funny but now it’s not funny because I feel like they’re watching me in my bathroom.”