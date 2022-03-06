Fans Slam Kailyn Lowry as ‘Psycho’

Kailyn Lowry leaked alleged texts from her ex, Javi Marroquin, and Reddit users obtained the screenshots.

A thread titled, “Psycho Kail starting drama once again,” featured a picture of the exchange. Marroquin wrote, “Don’t ever ask my sister to be on your podcast respect that at least for once in your life. We will be strictly Lincoln. You live your life without my family. Period. You’re so disrespectful.” Lowry simply responded, “You’re weird,” with a laughing face emoji.

It is unclear where Lowry initially posted the screenshot, however, it appears that she submitted the picture to a Facebook group of which she is the admin.

Along with being the mother of eight-year-old Lincoln with Marroquin, Lowry is the mother of 11-year-old Isaac with Jo Rivera. She also shares sons Lux, four, and Creed, one, with ex Chris Lopez.

Reddit Users Weigh In on the Drama

In general, Reddit users appeared to side with Marroquin and slammed Lowry for creating unnecessary drama.

One person wrote, “Kail isn’t content unless she’s fighting with one of her baby daddies. What a sad way to live.”

Another added, “Kail: This does not leave this group! Also Kail: Hey everyone look at the drama I’m having with one of my babies daddies!!!”

Others, however, seemed to think that Marroquin was in the wrong. “Javi seems like the psycho one here,” one person wrote.

Some Reddit couldn’t get over the fact that Lowry posted anything, to begin with. “I don’t understand why this isn’t too embarrassing for her to share. Maybe I’m just a wuss, but I don’t like to publicize it when someone is mad at me…”

A user echoed those sentiments, writing, “Right? In high school a girl left a nasty message on my Facebook and I didn’t even know this b****. I deleted that s*** so quick and blocked her. Idk how a 15 year old can have better since than this 30 year old grown woman.”

Who Is Javi Marroquin’s Sister?

Who is Marroquin’s sister, in the first place, and what is her relationship with Lowry?

In May 2021, Lowry spoke about Marroquin’s sister, Lidia Marroquin, on an episode of her podcast, “Baby Mamas No Drama.”

In the episode, she explained that Lidia was one of her “best friends” before she and Javi got divorced.

“One of the hardest things for me for all of my relationships was breaking up with the other people in the family,” Kailyn admitted on the podcast.

She added that Lidia was a “really good friend.”

Lowry continued, “So, when Javi and I got divorced, it was really sad. Even now, when I think back, I’m like, ‘Damn, it didn’t really have to end the way it did.’ Because then I could’ve at least maintained the relationship a little bit.”

Lowry said that her son, Isaac, also lost some relationship in the divorce– like one with his godmother. “So, to me, that’s not just for me breaking up with them, it was Isaac breaking up with them.”

She concluded, “If we have a falling out — you’re still a godmother!”