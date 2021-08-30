Kailyn Lowry Reveals She’s Not Filming ‘Teen Mom 2’

“Pride Over Pity” author Kailyn Lowry said she wasn’t filming more episodes of “Teen Mom 2” after her ex-boyfriend, Chris Lopez, signed a deal with MTV to appear on the reality show. Despite having two sons together, Lopez made his first appearance on “Teen Mom 2” during season 10B.

The rumor bubbled during an Instagram Q&A after a fan asked, “Are you filming new episodes for TM2?” She answered: “I am not.” Screenshots of the interaction were captured by The Sun.

The former couple shares 1-year-old Creed and 4-year-old Lux together. The star first appeared on “Teen Mom 2” in 2011 and has done more than 10 seasons with MTV.

Fans on Reddit had a mixed reaction to Lowry, 29, saying she wasn’t filming anymore. The chatter first started after an original poster shared The Sun’s story. It garnered more than 300 responses on the Teen Mom subreddit.

“She loves the drama. She’ll bitch about Chris filming for a little while but she won’t quit,” one person wrote.

If Lowry did decide to walk away, there were some fans who were on her side. “I dont blame her. The last episode I watched all he did was refer to their boys as ‘her sons/your son’ in aggressive tones and their drop-off was like he was throwing the baby back saying ‘he’s your problem now. Bye,'” they wrote, referring to Lopez. “He is so disrespectful on camera to her during the drop-off.”

Heavy reached out to Lowry for comment but didn’t immediately hear back.

Lowry Said She Didn’t Care About Lopez Signing With MTV

Lowry, 29, said she was unbothered about Lopez agreeing to appear on “Teen Mom 2” with her, but she was displeased with MTV for not talking to her about the decision.

I don’t give one single f*** what Chris does,” she wrote, according to screenshots shared to Reddit. “I care about how it was handled/how I found out and the lack of respect people have for me after 12 years of doing this show.”

Behind the scenes, however, sources painted a different picture.

“Kail was not happy that Chris is going to be cashing in on an opportunity created by her,” an insider told The Ashley’s Reality Roundup.

Lowry Denied Being Upset About Lopez Joining Her Show

After The Ashley published their story, Lowry took to Instagram again to deny their allegation.

“So number one whoever is quoting me and selling this stuff to the tabloids you guys are insane, I don’t give a s*** and number two, I can’t be upset about something that I didn’t even know about until it came out that I was upset,” she said, as noted by The Sun.

While Lowry has been trying to dispel rumors about Lopez, she has also been focusing on her home build project.

The MTV star admitted to hating the process. I don’t have a favorite part. I don’t have one because I hate this process,” she said during an Instagram video.

“I thought that I was going to absolutely love building a house,” the mother-of-four continued. “I thought it was going to be so much fun… thought I was never going to want to stop but I realized that I don’t know that this house is going to wind up being the house that I want to stay in.”

