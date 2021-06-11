Kailyn Lowry’s Past Racism Scandals Unearthed

“Teen Mom 2” star Kailyn Lowry’s controversial past resurface after she was cut from an episode of the MTV show. Co-star Briana DeJesus claimed Lowry was cut from the episode because she was being “inauthentic,” but Celebuzz unearthed Lowry’s previous Twitter activity where she seemed to push back against the Black Lives Matter movement.

She was also accused of cultural appropriation after she got dreadlocks and once chastised ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera for giving their son Isaac a certain haircut.

MTV generally does not tolerate racist behavior. Former “Teen Mom OG” star Taylor Selfridge was nixed from the show in June 2020 after her past racist tweets were discovered. “Teen Mom 2” alum David Eason was also dismissed from the series after he penned racist and homophobic messages.

One Reddit user wondered why Lowry hadn’t been canceled and shared screenshots of her previous social media behavior.

“A brief history of Kailyn’s racist Twitter past,” they wrote. “Hence why she doesn’t have Twitter anymore. Every time she reactivates, these resurface. Why hasn’t she been canceled yet?”

Some fans were disturbed to see the messages, especially since Lowry is raising boys of color.

“This is awful. it makes me really sad that she’s raising two children who are half-black,” one person wrote. “I would hope she would have more empathy because of this… but this is the same woman who looks down on people receiving government assistance even though she also did at one point.”

Lowry Was Accused of Sending a ‘Racist Text’

Lowry doesn’t like it when her former partners change her sons’ hair without her permission. The MTV star famously exploded when ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez cut their son’s Lux’s hair in September 2020 and she was accused of sending a “racist text” to ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera after he took their son Isaac to the barbershop in 2014.

As noted by The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, Lowry sent Rivera a message that read: “Little white boys don’t get their hair cut like that…He’s too young for that. He’s half white. I don’t like his haircut like that. Please don’t do it.”

Toni Ziegler, a friend of Lowry’s, later told The Ashley that Lowry was disappointed in what she said. “Kail does regret saying that because she wants Isaac to embrace both of his cultures but it didn’t go down quite how it’s being shown,” Ziegler told the publication.

“She was wrong to say it, for sure, but she was upset that Jo tries to change Isaac’s life and look so much whenever he goes over there,” she continued. “Plus, a lot of the time Jo just does it because he knows it makes Kail mad. He likes to push her buttons.”

Lowry Could Be Cut From ‘Teen Mom 2’ Permanently

MTV might have cut Lowry from “Teen Mom 2” to see what the ratings would be like, Celebuzz reported. It wasn’t immediately clear if they were considering firing her or if the Deleware resident was going to leave on her own accord.

Lowry seemed blinded sided by the news. “It will be interesting to ultimately see what happens, but as could be seen from Kail’s reaction in her Instagram story she did not seem to be expecting to not be featured on the episode tonight,” the insider told Celebuzz.

“Since Kail is one of the OG’s on the show — and thus earns a higher incline than the more recent additions — it’s possible that MTV and production are doing an experiment to see how the show fares without her ratings-wise,” they added.

READ NEXT: What Did Taylor Selfridge Say in ‘Past Racist’ Tweets?