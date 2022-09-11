Fans Convinced Kailyn Lowry Is Pregnant After Rare Full-Body Photo

Former “Teen Mom 2” star Kailyn Lowry has continued to fall victim to rumors she’s pregnant with her fifth child after she started to date her boyfriend, 24-year-old Elijah Scott.

Lowry has gone on the record and said she was considering having her tubes tied and was happy with her four sons, but the speculation about her rumored pregnancy has been endless among fans who are convinced she’s having another baby.

The gossip sparked once more when Lowry, 30, posted a new photo to Instagram on September 10. She was promoting a new episode of her “Coffee Convos” podcast.

“These foul plays for @coffeeconvospodcast are getting INSANE 😱 All new episodes released today! What would you do in this scenario??” she wrote.

Lowry covered her midsection by wearing an oversized black T-shirt. She also wore black jeans and accessorized her ensemble with a black Gucci purse.

Some people talked about the episode, but a lot of the discussion reloved around Lowry’s appearance.

“When r u having this baby,” one person asked on Instagram in the comments section under Lowry’s post.

“She’s due in the fall,” another fan claimed.

Lowry Said People Asking About a Pregnancy Were ‘Rude’

After months of battling rumors, Lowry said people who were talking about her body were being inconsiderate.

“You all have to stop asking people if they’re pregnant! That’s not okay!” Lowry told her followers, according to The Sun. “You would never ask a normal person if they were pregnant. That’s so rude!”

Lowry said her body changed, but that didn’t mean she was having a baby. “Can’t people gain weight? Like is that a thing?” she wanted to know.

Lowry’s Eldest Son Trolled Her About Her Pregnancies

Fans aren’t the only ones who have something to say about Lowry welcoming four children with three different men.

Lowry got an unexpected comment from her eldest son — 12-year-old Isaac — when he appeared on her third podcast, “Barely Famous.”

The former “Teen Mom 2” star was trying to have a heart-to-heart with her son, letting him know that she’d always put him and his brothers before a man. She said if they didn’t like one of her boyfriends she would drop him to make her sons feel comfortable.

“Because you guys need me more than I need a man,” she said. “Do you think I need a man?”

“Not really,” The 12-year-old answered. “The only thing you do with men is make more kids.”

Lowry burst into a fit of laughter. “Oh my God, oh, you’re kicked off the podcast,” she said. “Oh my gosh, I’m done.”

Isaac is the son Lowry welcomed with her high school boyfriend, Jo Rivera. She then went on to welcome her second eldest son, 8-year-old Lincoln, with her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin. The former couple was married from 2012 to 2017.

She then went on to have a tumultuous relationship with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez. The former flames have two sons together, 5-year-old Lux and 2-year-old Creed.

