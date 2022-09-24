Kailyn Lowry Responds to Rumors That She Split From Boyfriend Elijah Scott

Kailyn Lowry addressed rumors that she had split from boyfriend Elijah Scott on the September 22 episode of her podcast “Barely Famous.”

Lowry was chatting with social media star Landon Romano when the conversation shifted to their personal lives.

“Do you have a man right now?” Romano asked.

“Yeah, I do,” Lowry replied. “We’ve been together, maybe like six months now.”

She then shut down rumors that she and Scott had broken up.

“A lot of people think that we broke up, but we didn’t,” she said. “[I] just don’t post about him.”

Lowry told Romano that her boyfriend isn’t “big on social media.”

Kailyn Lowry & Elijah Scott: Relationship Timeline

Lowry first confirmed she had a new man in her life back in April 2022. According to Us Weekly, the “Teen Mom” star mentioned her “boyfriend” while promoting a vitamin company on Instagram.

“Me and my boyfriend actually send pictures of Open Vitamins that we take every morning. He will send me a picture of his and I will send a picture of mine,” Lowry said, according to Us Weekly.

In May 2022, Lowry “soft launched” Scott on Instagram. According to Monsters & Critics, the “16 and Pregnant” alum posted a photo of her and Scott holding hands on her Instagram story.

A “Teen Mom” fan account reshared the post on Instagram alongside the caption, “Meanwhile, Kail is relaxing with her boyfriend!”

Lowry has mostly kept her relationship with Scott on the down-low but she has mentioned her beau a few times on her podcast “Coffee Convos.”

On the June 2 episode of the podcast, Lowry gushed over her new romance, telling her friend Kristen Hook that her partner makes her feel “balanced.”

“I feel like I’ve known him for a f***ing lifetime,” she said. “He’s such an old soul, which I love. He’s literally a 47-year-old man, like that’s the soul he has.”

