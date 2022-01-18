Kailyn Lowry Responds to Deleted Scene: ‘This is Bulls***’

“Teen Mom” stars Kailyn Lowry, 29, and Briana DeJesus, 27, have been in a longstanding rivalry since DeJesus joined the cast in 2017. The feud began when DeJesus started dating Lowry’s ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, with whom Lowry shares her second eldest son Lincoln. DeJesus and Marroquin’s relationship didn’t last, the two broke up in January 2018, but the feud between DeJesus and Lowry persists.

The drama between the ladies has become so volatile that Lowry decided not to attend the “Teen Mom: Family Reunion,” which aired in January 2022. In a deleted scene posted to the official “Teen Mom” Instagram, DeJesus shared her side of the story.

Briana Shares Her Side

In the deleted scene, Briana opened up to her “Teen Mom” co-stars about the feud. “The situation between Kail and I could have been resolved but I think her feelings got the best of her and my feelings also got the best of me,” Briana told the girls.

In a confessional, Briana revealed that she believes the tension between the two started because she was the new girl on the show.

“I think it all stemmed from me being the 5th girl added to ‘Teen Mom.’ Then I started talking to her ex-husband and I think that was just like the icing on the cake and then she hated me ever since,” Briana said in the clip.

The MTV star went on to say that she doesn’t have a problem with Kail.

“She don’t get along with me. I don’t have no issues with her let’s make that very clear,” Briana said in a confessional.

Kailyn Reacts to Deleted Scene

After the deleted scene was posted online, Kailyn quickly commented on the post and shared her side of the story with fans. “Absolutely not. This is bulls***,” the “Baby Mamas No Drama” host wrote in a comment. In a second comment, she called out MTV producers, writing, “Y’all can run me my check for talking about me at all & filming it.”

Fans were quick to pick sides in the comments of the post. One fan defended Kail, writing, “I don’t think Kail has anything to be intimidated about. You crossed the line by hooking up with Javi and then talking to Chris.” Another fan stepped in to defend the Pothead Haircare founder, writing, “Kail was not mad that Briana came on the show. Kail was mad that Javi and Briana took her kids on a trip to Florida and they rented the same hotel room.”

Other “Teen Mom” fans slammed both Kailyn and Briana, calling them “immature” and “catty.” One Reddit user wrote, “Picking between Bri and Kail is like voting in the 2020 election.”