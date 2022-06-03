Kailyn Lowry Shares New Details About Her Relationship

“Teen Mom 2” alum Kailyn Lowry opened up about her new relationship on the June 2 episode of her podcast “Coffee Convos.”

The mother-of-four gushed over her new romance, telling her co-host Lindsie Chrisley that her partner makes her feel “balanced.”

“I feel like I’ve known him for a f***ing lifetime,” she said. “He’s such an old soul, which I love. He’s literally a 47-year-old man, like that’s the soul he has.”

The “Teen Mom 2” star went on to say that her new boyfriend is a huge help to her around the house.

“I don’t feel like they make them like him anymore,” she told Chrisley. “He knows how to do some much. He taught the kids how to change a tire and he’s taught the kids how to fish.”

“He fixed my [air conditioner] yesterday,” she continued. “He knows how to do everything and I don’t feel like they make men like that anymore.”

Chrisley told viewers that Lowry’s new partner has her stamp of approval.

“I will be the first one to say, I swear I have PTSD from previous relationships that you’ve had,” Chrisley told Lowry.

She added that this is Lowry’s first relationship that hasn’t made her feel “worried” about what might happen.

Who Is Kailyn’s Boyfriend?

Lowry may be open to sharing how she feels about her new beau but revealing his identity is a different story.

The “Coffee Convos” host never said his name on the June 2 episode. Instead, she refers to him as “boyfriend.”

Her “secret boyfriend” made a surprise appearance at the season 11 “Teen Mom 2” reunion via Zoom, but Lowry made sure his identity remained anonymous.

When hosts Dr. Drew Pinsky and Nessa asked the mystery man his name, Lowry interjected, “Don’t say your name. Don’t you dare.”

Theories about who the mystery man is have been circulating online.

According to The Sun, the “16 and Pregnant” alum is dating her 23-year-old neighbor Elijah Scott.

The Sun reported that Scott is in the Army and used to live in Virginia and Hawaii before relocating to Delaware, where Lowry currently resides.

Lowry has not confirmed nor denied if Elijah Scott is her new boyfriend.

Kailyn on Her Relationship With Malik Montgomery

On the June 2 episode of “Coffee Convos” Lowry shared how her new relationship is different than her relationship with her ex-boyfriend Malik Montgomery.

The “Pride Over Pity” author spoke candidly about how her past relationship fell short, revealing she didn’t feel challenged or motivated.

“I never felt pushed or motivated,” she told Chrisley. “I don’t want to compare, but Malik never paid a bill.”

“He didn’t take something off my plate,” she said.

She added that Malik didn’t “add” to her life, referring to him as “just an extra body.”

Lowry told listeners she has no hard feelings toward Malik despite the breakup.

“No disrespect to him,” she said. “There’s no bad blood on my end.”

You can catch up on old episodes of “Teen Mom OG” and “Teen Mom 2” on Philo.

