Kailyn Lowry Makes Claims Against Ryan Edwards After Firing

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry had some questions for Maci Bookout after Ryan Edwards was fired from Teen Mom OG. Maci appeared on Kailyn’s podcast, Baby Mamas No Drama, which she co-hosts with Vee Rivera. When asking about being a stepparent, Kailyn referred to Ryan as being “absent.”

One of the main storylines for Maci has been her essentially non-existent co-parenting relationship with her ex-boyfriend. Their 12-year-old son Bentley lives with her, and when he does see his paternal family, it’s because Maci talked to Ryan’s parents, Jen and Larry Edwards.

“I don’t want to say Bentley‘s dad is absent, but for lack of better words, absent, not really involved,” Kailyn said to Maci, as first noted by In Touch Weekly. “I don’t know the situation. I haven’t watched Teen Mom OG because I never know what’s twisted, what’s not twisted. So what advice can you give to stepparents?”

Bentley Is ‘Paying Attention All the Time’

Maci didn’t confirm or deny Ryan was an absent parent, but she did respond to Kailyn’s question about being a stepparent. Her husband Taylor McKinney has often seemed to be a strong father figure to Bentley on the series, garnering praise from viewers that’s similar to Chelsea Houska’s husband Cole DeBoer. Like the DeBoers — who are raising Chelsea’s eldest daughter from a previous relationship and have babies of their own — the McKinneys have shared children too: 5-year-old daughter Jayde Carter and 4-year-old son Maverick.

Answering Kailyn’s question, Maci said the best thing a stepparent can do is be available. “Be present but don’t be pushy. Just be a positive adult in their life, especially with a personality like Bentley,” she said.

Maci went on to describe Bentley as studious and alert. “He’s a studier. He’s a sponge, he’s paying attention all the time. He’s like me, he doesn’t like to be pressured into anything, to feel a certain way,” she said. “They know that you’re there, you don’t even have to verbalize it. Even the shiest and quietest of kids will bring up things if they want to talk about them.”

“Be on their side,” the 29-year-old continued. “Be on their team.”

Maci Hasn’t Publicly Responded to the Edwards Being Fired

Ryan wasn’t the only one who was fired by MTV. His wife Mackenzie and parents Jen and Larry were also let go from the series. They all issued statements, with Ryan saying he was going to focus on building dune buggies.

Before the dismissals, Maci had slammed Ryan and Mackenzie on Twitter multiple times. She accused them of being pigs and said Mackenzie was a “stupid” b****. The insults came after Ryan and Mackenzie referred to Maci as a “petty b****” on multiple occasions.

Even though Maci was active on Twitter before the firings, she has since been silent. Her mother Sharon, however, sent a cryptic tweet after months of silence on social media.

“It didn’t take a day to do the damage. It won’t take a day to undo it,” Sharon tweeted on March 25, as first cited by The Ashley’s Reality Roundup. “It takes a lot of hard work and time to regain trust and forgiveness. Some people just don’t wanna do the work.” She included a shrug emoji.

