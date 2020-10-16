Teen Mom Insider Responds To Kailyn Lowry’s Drama With Ex

A Teen Mom insider involved himself in Kailyn Lowry’s latest drama. William Busta Loper–the grandfather of Kailyn’s two youngest sons with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez–commended the MTV reality star after she issued a public apology to Lauren Comeau. While MTV cameras were rolling, Kailyn accused ex-husband Javi Marroquin of trying to hook up with her while his fiancee was at home with his children.

Busta, as he’s known, applauded Kailyn in the comment section on Teen Mom Shade Room. “I’m so proud of you and your growth as not just a mother but as a person!! I have no problem telling u guys when you’re wrong and it’s more than a pleasure to tell you when you have something right!! THIS WAS THE RIGHT THING TO DO!”

The mother-of-four, who welcomed her youngest son in July, didn’t mention Javi in her apology. She solely focused on Lauren, who she said she “humiliated.” Kailyn said she knew the type of “pain” Lauren was going through, but she never had to live through it being “exploited” for everyone to see.

“I want to publicly apologize to Lauren in regards to tonight’s episode. She didn’t deserve the humiliation she was put through due to a situation between Javi & me. I’ve been in her shoes and I’ve felt that pain, however have never experienced that being exploited on tv,” she wrote on October 13. “I did have a private conversation with her, but owe her a public apology as well.”

Kailyn is a mother to four boys: 11-year-old Issac who she shares with ex Jo Rivera; 6-year-old Lincoln from her marriage to Javi and 3-year-old Lux and Creed from her on-again, off-again relationship with Chris.

People Accused Javi Of Being Creed’s Father Because of His Skin Color

Kailyn dismantled rumors after some people speculated that Javi might be Creed’s true father–and this was before Kailyn publicly accused him of trying to sleep with her.

“I definitely think people should go back to high school, look at the Punnett square thing and the biology and genetic and maybe reevaluate,” she said on the Domenick Nati Show around the five-minute mark.

“I am white. So there was a big possibility that my baby was going to come out as white,” she continued. “You look at siblings every day and there are siblings that look like they could be twins and siblings that look like they’re not even related.”

Chris also dismissed the speculation by saying, “Ummm at one point Lux looked white… Y’all do know his mother is a white woman right? Is it abnormal for a white woman to birth a white-skinned baby?”

Javi Said His Children Will Suffer Because of the Feud With Kailyn

Javi was not pleased when Kailyn accused him of trying to get into bed with her. He issued a statement–something he’s rarely done since dating Lauren–where he claimed that his children will “suffer” because of his actions.

“I stopped filming to live my life normally cause I’ve realized my kids’ life when they get older will suffer if I continue to be apart of this TV show… not only did my mistakes play out on the show, which I’ve had to live (and continue to live with) but I know one day I’d have to explain to my kids all my actions,” the father-of-two shared, according to a screenshot obtained by Teen Mom Tea. “Those episodic checks weren’t worth it to me… and I can make a living without it. None of this is worth it to me.”

